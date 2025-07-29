Business Norfolk Southern, Union Pacific reach proposed merger deal The move, which requires federal regulatory approval, would result in Atlanta losing Norfolk Southern’s headquarters. Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com A train used for safety training is seen at the Norfolk Southern Training Center in McDonough on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Union Pacific announced an $85 billion deal to purchase Atlanta-based railroad company Norfolk Southern on Tuesday. If approved by regulators, the proposed merger would result in the nation’s largest, transcontinental railroad company.

Union Pacific CEO Jim Vena would be CEO of the combined company, which will be headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. Atlanta “will remain a core location for the combined organization over the long-term with a focus on technology, operations, and innovation, among other priorities,” according to an announcement by the two companies. The transaction could have massive consequences for the U.S. freight rail industry and the shippers that use it — as well as for Norfolk Southern’s Atlanta headquarters and its 3,000 employees. Norfolk Southern CEO Mark George said in a written statement: “We are confident that the power of Norfolk Southern’s franchise, diversified solutions, high-quality customers and partners, as well as skilled employees, will contribute meaningfully to America’s first transcontinental railroad, and to igniting rail’s ability to deliver for the whole American economy today and into the future.”

“Union Pacific is a true partner that shares our belief in rail’s ability to deliver for all stakeholders simultaneously, and we are excited for our future together,” George added.

In the deal announced by the two companies, Union Pacific will acquire Norfolk Southern in a stock and cash transaction reflecting a value of $320 per share for Norfolk Southern. Norfolk Southern shareholders would get one Union Pacific share and $88.82 in cash for each Norfolk Southern share they own. Three Norfolk Southern board members are expected to join Union Pacific’s board, including George and Norfolk Southern’s recently named board chair Richard Anderson — an experienced dealmaker who is also the former CEO of Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines. Union Pacific has a market value more than double Norfolk Southern’s. Combined, the deal would create a company with a combined enterprise value of more than $250 billion. “Railroads have been an integral part of building America since the Industrial Revolution, and this transaction is the next step in advancing the industry,” Vena said in a written statement. “Imagine seamlessly hauling steel from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Colton, California, and moving tomato paste from Heron, California, to Fremont, Ohio. Lumber from the Pacific Northwest, plastics from the Gulf Coast, copper from Arizona and Utah, and soda ash from Wyoming. Right now, tens of thousands of railroaders are moving almost everything we use. You name it, and at some point, the railroad hauled it.” Connecting Union Pacific’s Midwestern and Western route network with Norfolk Southern’s largely Eastern routes could eliminate the need for rail interchanges, which can slow down shipments.

The railroads will now begin a regulatory process that could take more than a year, as they seek input from unions and approval from the federal Surface Transportation Board, a five-member panel in charge of the economic regulation of freight rail. The companies plan to file their application with the STB within six months, and aim to close the deal by early 2027. While that board has also been recently focused on a “commitment to competition” in the industry, many observers have speculated that the new Trump administration would be more open to a merger than that of his predecessor. Credit: AP A Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb., July 31, 2018. (Nati Harnik/AP FILE) When asked about broad industry merger speculation at an investor conference in May, Norfolk Southern CFO Jason Zampi said he sees “a lot of benefit in a transcon merger. I think there could be a lot of synergies there and cost takeout.” He noted, however, the “regulatory framework is pretty challenging right now.”

“We’ll see how it shakes out,” he said. The STB is chaired by Patrick Fuchs, a Trump appointee who is serving his second term. The fifth seat remains vacant. Fuchs had previously served as a senior staffer to U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) on the Senate Commerce Committee. One thing seems certain: If the board were to approve a merger between Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern, another is likely to follow, said Loop Capital industry analyst Rick Paterson. “It’s both or none,” Paterson said of the two other American-owned Class 1 freight railroads, BNSF and CSX, who would likely also merge to continue to compete.

Reuters reported last week BNSF has hired Goldman Sachs to help it explore its own merger, and CSX was looking to hire its own bankers. That could ultimately mean consolidation of the industry from four American-owned freight railroads to two transcontinental ones. In 1980 there were 40 Class 1 railroads, according to the STB. — This is a breaking news story. Return to AJC.com for updates. Union Pacific-Norfolk Southern merger Union Pacific

$24.3 billion in 2024 operating revenue CEO Jim Vena Headquarters: Omaha Norfolk Southern $12.1 billion in 2024 operating revenue

CEO Mark George Headquarters: Atlanta The combined company under the merger: $36 billion in 2024 operating revenue CEO Jim Vena