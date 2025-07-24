Business Norfolk Southern, Union Pacific confirm merger negotiations The combination could create the largest railroad network in the country. Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com The combination of Norfolk Southern’s largely Eastern rail network with Union Pacific’s largely Midwest and Western network could have massive implications across the Class 1 freight railroad industry. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern confirmed Thursday it is in “advanced discussions regarding a potential business combination” with another railroad company, Union Pacific. The announcement follows multiple media reports of the possible merger last week.

The combination of Norfolk Southern’s largely Eastern rail network with Union Pacific’s largely Midwest and Western network could create the largest railroad in the U.S. and have massive implications across the Class 1 freight railroad industry. Explore Norfolk Southern sees solid Q1, but CEO warns on ‘uncertain’ economy Union Pacific — which has a market value more than double Norfolk Southern’s — is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. But securing federal approval for a railroad merger is no easy task. The process could take more than a year, including seeking approval from the federal Surface Transportation Board, a five-member panel that is in charge of the economic regulation of freight rail.

“There can be no assurances as to whether an agreement for a transaction will be reached or as to the terms of any such transaction,” the companies said Thursday.