Norfolk Southern, Union Pacific confirm merger negotiations
The combination could create the largest railroad network in the country.
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
The combination of Norfolk Southern’s largely Eastern rail network with Union Pacific’s largely Midwest and Western network could have massive implications across the Class 1 freight railroad industry. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern confirmed Thursday it is in “advanced discussions regarding a potential business combination” with another railroad company, Union Pacific.
The announcement follows multiple media reports of the possible merger last week.
The combination of Norfolk Southern’s largely Eastern rail network with Union Pacific’s largely Midwest and Western network could create the largest railroad in the U.S. and have massive implications across the Class 1 freight railroad industry.
As a business reporter, Emma Hurt leads coverage of the Atlanta airport, Delta Air Lines, UPS, Norfolk Southern and other travel and logistics companies. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she worked as an editor and Atlanta reporter for Axios, a politics reporter for WABE News and a business reporter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
As a business reporter, Emma Hurt leads coverage of the Atlanta airport, Delta Air Lines, UPS, Norfolk Southern and other travel and logistics companies. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she worked as an editor and Atlanta reporter for Axios, a politics reporter for WABE News and a business reporter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.