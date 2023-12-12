TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Mostly sunny afternoon makes up for cold start

The good news is it won’t stay breezy throughout the day. By the afternoon, winds should die down, and “we are expecting a lot of sunshine,” she said. “So, something for you to look forward to if you do have to work outdoors.”

It’ll stay on the cool side throughout the day, though, with highs topping out in the mid 50s. That’s still a bit warmer than Monday, which saw highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s across the metro. The typical high for this time of year is 57 degrees.

Temperatures will start to drop as the sun goes down, just not as drastically as what we had to deal with yesterday, Deon said. Overnight lows will dip into the 30s, but most areas should stay above freezing. Some of the higher elevations in North Georgia could see some 20s.

We’ll be back to more seasonable highs for the rest of the week, Deon said. And no rain is in sight at least until the weekend, but even then, the chance will stay on the low side.

