SUNDAY’S WEATHER | Strong storms, temps dropping due to cold front

Most of Sunday will be soggy, and some strong storms are possible.

Showers will persist overnight ahead of a cold front that will pass over metro Atlanta starting around 8 a.m. According to the National Weather Service, scattered thunderstorms between 10 p.m. Saturday and 4 a.m. Sunday have the potential to turn severe with wind gusts reaching up to 60 mph. There is also the chance for brief tornadoes in North Georgia, but the risk remains low.

“We’re going to see some heavy downpours. But in addition to that, there is that risk that we could be dealing with some damaging wind gusts, hail and, a brief tornado cannot be ruled out,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.