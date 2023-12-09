SUNDAY’S WEATHER | Strong storms, temps dropping due to cold front

Most of Sunday will be soggy, and some strong storms are possible.
Showers will persist overnight ahead of a cold front that will pass over metro Atlanta starting around 8 a.m. According to the National Weather Service, scattered thunderstorms between 10 p.m. Saturday and 4 a.m. Sunday have the potential to turn severe with wind gusts reaching up to 60 mph. There is also the chance for brief tornadoes in North Georgia, but the risk remains low.
“We’re going to see some heavy downpours. But in addition to that, there is that risk that we could be dealing with some damaging wind gusts, hail and, a brief tornado cannot be ruled out,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.
Behind the cold front, light scattered showers are expected. Deon predicts that windy conditions will endure, with 16 mph winds by the late afternoon.
A high of 62 degrees is projected, but temperatures will quickly drop due to the cold front. By 4 p.m., metro Atlanta will be at 48 degrees.
Downpours will halt around 7 p.m., and no rain is on the forecast for the days ahead. Monday will be our chilliest day in the metro with a high of 48 degrees. Temperatures will start to increase, but not by much. We’ll remain in the mid-50s throughout the week.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on X, formerly Twitter.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.
About the Author