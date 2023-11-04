SATURDAY’S WEATHER | Warming trend will bring above average temps

Morning temperatures on Saturday will still be quite bleak. A frost advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for areas south of I-20. According to the National Weather Service, frost may form in areas seeing temperatures as low as 33 degrees.

Despite the cold morning, the afternoon hours will see plenty of sunshine and temperatures will rise, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

“Lots of weekend sunshine in the forecast,” according to Monahan.

The average high for this time of year is 68 degrees, but metro Atlanta will see a high of 72 degrees. Perfect weather to head outdoors, especially considering fall foliage has hit its peak in North Georgia, Monahan stated. There is also no chance of rain for the next few days.

“Nice and dry and warming up as we go toward this first weekend in November,” Monahan said.

Well, hello, fall foliage in the Appalachian Mountains. 😍 The changing leaves can be seen from space as the burnt orange color. 🍁 Smoke from wildfires and prescribed burns can also be seen dotting the Southeast. 🔥 #gawx pic.twitter.com/kfrY74Zi4r — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) November 3, 2023

On Sunday morning, daylight saving time ends. The good news is that “we get an extra hour of sleep, but we lose that hour of daylight in the evening,” Monahan explained.

Saturday’s sunset will be at 6:42 p.m., while Sunday’s sunset will be at 5:41 p.m.

The forecast Sunday will be similar to Saturday, except morning temperatures will not dip as low and a few more clouds will be present during the afternoon.

Morning lows and afternoon highs will continue rising throughout the week ahead, with temperatures on Wednesday nearly reaching 80 degrees. Monahan projects that rain could return to the metro by Thursday evening and Friday morning.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.