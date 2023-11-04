SATURDAY’S WEATHER | Warming trend will bring above average temps

Atlanta Weather
16 minutes ago
No more chilly afternoons in the near future. A pattern of warm air is moving into metro Atlanta.

Morning temperatures on Saturday will still be quite bleak. A frost advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for areas south of I-20. According to the National Weather Service, frost may form in areas seeing temperatures as low as 33 degrees.

Despite the cold morning, the afternoon hours will see plenty of sunshine and temperatures will rise, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

“Lots of weekend sunshine in the forecast,” according to Monahan.

The average high for this time of year is 68 degrees, but metro Atlanta will see a high of 72 degrees. Perfect weather to head outdoors, especially considering fall foliage has hit its peak in North Georgia, Monahan stated. There is also no chance of rain for the next few days.

“Nice and dry and warming up as we go toward this first weekend in November,” Monahan said.

On Sunday morning, daylight saving time ends. The good news is that “we get an extra hour of sleep, but we lose that hour of daylight in the evening,” Monahan explained.

Saturday’s sunset will be at 6:42 p.m., while Sunday’s sunset will be at 5:41 p.m.

The forecast Sunday will be similar to Saturday, except morning temperatures will not dip as low and a few more clouds will be present during the afternoon.

Morning lows and afternoon highs will continue rising throughout the week ahead, with temperatures on Wednesday nearly reaching 80 degrees. Monahan projects that rain could return to the metro by Thursday evening and Friday morning.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

