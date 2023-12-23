SATURDAY’S WEATHER | Lots of sunshine and mild temperatures

“Doesn’t get much better than that this time of year,” Nitz said.

Changes are on the way, though. Clouds will build up Sunday morning and remain intact. A high of 64 degrees is in the forecast.

Stray showers are possible late Sunday evening, but Nitz said they are unlikely. If evening showers do reach metro Atlanta, they will be light.

“Nothing that would slow down Santa or the reindeer as they’re coming in around midnight,” according to Nitz.

A low-pressure system moving into Georgia from the Midwest late Sunday will bring showers early Monday, the National Weather Service said. Showers will continue throughout Monday as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico also enters the state, the agency explained.

Nitz said there will be some pockets of heavier downpours as widespread showers hit the state. About an inch of rain across North Georgia is expected by about Wednesday.

“It’s a wet Christmas, not a white Christmas. They’re exceedingly rare in Atlanta,” Nitz stated.

