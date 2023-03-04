SATURDAY’S WEATHER: ‘Lot’s of sunshine’ after severe storms

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

The springlike conditions come after severe storms passed through parts of North Georgia, including metro Atlanta, on Friday afternoon. Cherokee and Forsyth counties were among some that were briefly placed under a tornado warning. No tornadoes have been confirmed by the National Weather Service.

“Storms typically move 20, 30 mph. Severe storms and tornadoes oftentimes will be up in that 40 to 50 mph range. But this particular storm is moving at 80 mph,” Nitz said Friday regarding the storm. “This is just incredible forward motion.”

Sunday will be another beautiful day to head outside. A high of 71 degrees is projected and no rain is in the forecast.

Temperatures will continue increasing until Tuesday, when a high of 75 degrees is expected. There is a 40% chance of rain on Tuesday, but it will mostly be scattered showers. Thursday and Friday are also looking to be particularly wet days.

