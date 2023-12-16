SATURDAY’S WEATHER | Evening showers, incoming cold front

Two low-pressure systems will bring rain and cooler temperatures to North Georgia this weekend.
Conditions will stay mostly dry Saturday as the systems approach metro Atlanta. The morning will start off cloudy and in the mid to high 40s. The cloud coverage will remain and temperatures around Atlanta will peak at 55 degrees, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich.
By around 7 p.m., showers will pick up in the metro. An area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will climb up the east coast and bring some rain in the evening and Sunday morning.
“I think (the rain is) going to be highly scattered for tomorrow night. Not a washout. And then becoming more steady once we get past midnight for our Sunday morning” Kramlich said Friday.
A low pressure system will move northward out of the Gulf late Saturday into Sunday, increasing rain chances. With a more easterly track appearing most likely, probabilities for the heaviest rainfall (1+") are highest in eastern GA with lower amounts farther west. #gawx pic.twitter.com/tuuJZ82i5t— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) December 15, 2023
A cold front passing through Georgia on Sunday from the west will drop temperatures in the evening and on Monday. The cold front will sweep over metro Atlanta by the afternoon and will also bring an end to the rain, Kramlich predicts.
Less than an inch of rainfall is expected in most parts of metro Atlanta.
Sunday afternoon will be breezy and overcast. Temperatures will top off in the mid 50s.
