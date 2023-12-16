SATURDAY’S WEATHER | Evening showers, incoming cold front

“I think (the rain is) going to be highly scattered for tomorrow night. Not a washout. And then becoming more steady once we get past midnight for our Sunday morning” Kramlich said Friday.

A low pressure system will move northward out of the Gulf late Saturday into Sunday, increasing rain chances. With a more easterly track appearing most likely, probabilities for the heaviest rainfall (1+") are highest in eastern GA with lower amounts farther west. #gawx pic.twitter.com/tuuJZ82i5t — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) December 15, 2023

A cold front passing through Georgia on Sunday from the west will drop temperatures in the evening and on Monday. The cold front will sweep over metro Atlanta by the afternoon and will also bring an end to the rain, Kramlich predicts.

Less than an inch of rainfall is expected in most parts of metro Atlanta.

Sunday afternoon will be breezy and overcast. Temperatures will top off in the mid 50s.

