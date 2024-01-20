SATURDAY’S WEATHER | ‘Bitterly cold conditions’ continue in Atlanta

Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said there is a moderate risk for frostbite to any exposed skin because of the wind chill.

Metro Atlanta will be right at freezing with a high of 32 degrees by around 4 p.m., but the wind chill will cause temperatures to mostly linger in the teens.

“This is some bitterly cold conditions, at least for us,” Kramlich said.

Atlanta will feel more like Canlanta 🇨🇦 this weekend! Single digit wind chills are expected Saturday morning and Sunday morning. Bundle up everyone! pic.twitter.com/ytEwnfdXwW — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) January 19, 2024

Several warming centers throughout the metro will open over the weekend.

In Atlanta, the Central Park Recreation Center at 400 Merritts Avenue will be open for men only, and the Selena Butler Recreation Center at 98 William Holmes Borders Senior Drive will be open for women and children.

DeKalb County has warming centers opened at the Exchange Park Recreation Center at 2771 Columbia Drive, the Mason Mill Recreation Center at 1340 McConnell Drive, the Tobie Grant Recreation Center at 593 Parkdale Drive and Frontline Response at 2585 Gresham Road.

Forest Park’s will be at the Forest Park Recreation Center at 803 Forest Parkway and will open at 7 p.m. Saturday and close at 7 a.m. Sunday.

Clayton County will open several centers, including at the Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center at 3499 Rex Road and the South Clayton Recreation Center at 1837 McDonough Road from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Morning temperatures on Sunday are tracking to be lower than Saturday, but highs will be slightly warmer. The wind chill advisory will return at 7 p.m. Saturday and remain until 10 a.m. Sunday. A low of 17 degrees is expected overnight and the wind chill will drop temperatures down to 6 degrees.

Afternoon highs are projected to reach 40 degrees and with winds settling down, Kramlich said the wind chill will only drop temperatures a few degrees.

By Monday, temperatures begin to increase, leading us back into the 60s by Wednesday. The weekend and Monday are expected to remain dry, but scattered showers return Tuesday afternoon.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X, formerly Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.