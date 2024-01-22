MONDAY’S WEATHER | Still cold today, but a warmup is around the corner

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

“Now that doesn’t mean it’s warm outside, but it means we’re headed in the right direction,” he said. “We turn the corner toward those warmer temperatures later today.”

Still, with temperatures below freezing to start the day, motorists should be cautious of icy roads. A MARTA bus hit a patch of black ice at the intersection of Joseph E. Lowery and Joseph E. Boone boulevards near downtown Atlanta early Monday, the agency confirmed. It struck a utility pole but no injuries were reported.

The high Monday will top out right at about 50 degrees in the city, a return to more seasonable temperatures after a bitterly cold weekend.

Skies will be mostly sunny to start the day and turn partly cloudy toward the afternoon and evening. Temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s and 40s overnight before climbing back up into the 50s on Tuesday.

More clouds will be around on Tuesday along with a 20% chance of drizzle or light rain later in the day. Rain chances increase each day next week, with a 40% chance of showers on Wednesday, 80% on Thursday and 60% on Friday. Rain is expected to stick around for the weekend, too.

By Wednesday, temps will be in the 60s and steadily increase through Friday, when we could see highs near 70 degrees.

