FRIDAY’S WEATHER | Scattered showers ahead of strong storms this afternoon

Friday is starting cool and dry, but rain moves in by the mid to late morning, and the good news is that the severe storm threat for this afternoon has diminished.

“Our severe weather threats, they’re actually a little bit lower than what we were showing you yesterday,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

Yesterday, forecasters were predicting a Level 3 of 5 risk for severe storms in areas south of I-20. Now, that threat is staying at a Level 2 across most of the state. In far North Georgia, the threat remains at a Level 1, though a high wind warning is in effect until 7 p.m. for counties closer to the Tennessee border. Gusts up to 50 mph are expected there, and up to 60 mph in higher elevations.

“The reason for that is some of what we were talking about yesterday — the wedge, the cool air that kind of protects us oftentimes from severe weather, (it’s) likely going to be a little stronger, especially north of Atlanta,” Monahan said.

That doesn’t mean the tornado risk goes away. Instead of a 10% chance, the probability of seeing a brief, spin-up tornado has fallen down to 2% in the metro area, according to the National Weather Service. Further south, the chance is at 5%.

The other main concerns are strong, damaging wind gusts up to 40 mph and a low chance of hail, Monahan said.

In anticipation of the severe weather, several south metro Atlanta school districts opted to cancel classes or have early dismissal today. Those districts include Clayton, Henry, Griffin-Spalding, Fayette and Coweta. Newton County said it will dismiss students early.

Showers start to filter into the metro around the late morning hours and gradually increase as the day goes on. By about 4 p.m., more aggressive storms will develop as a warm front lifts through the area and raises temperatures to near 60 degrees. That warm air will then clash with a cold front that will push in from the west, creating that potential for more severe weather.

Storms should clear out by about 6 p.m., setting us up for a cool, dry and sunny weekend. A blast of cold air moves in early next week, bringing the possibility of a mix of rain and snow for parts of North Georgia.

Five-day forecast for Jan. 12, 2024.

