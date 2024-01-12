FRIDAY’S WEATHER | Scattered showers ahead of strong storms this afternoon

Afternoon everyone, here is the latest outlook for severe weather in Georgia on Friday. Damaging winds are the main threat, but a couple of tornados could occur. Storms are most likely between 10 AM and 8 PM. pic.twitter.com/b4X3ROdANX — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) January 11, 2024

“The reason for that is some of what we were talking about yesterday — the wedge, the cool air that kind of protects us oftentimes from severe weather, (it’s) likely going to be a little stronger, especially north of Atlanta,” Monahan said.

That doesn’t mean the tornado risk goes away. Instead of a 10% chance, the probability of seeing a brief, spin-up tornado has fallen down to 2% in the metro area, according to the National Weather Service. Further south, the chance is at 5%.

The other main concerns are strong, damaging wind gusts up to 40 mph and a low chance of hail, Monahan said.

Outside the severe WX threat, wind gusts outside storms will also be elevated🍃. Here is a look at when we could start to see those winds tomorrow. Most of GA will see gusts of 30 to 40 mph, however portions of far North GA may see gusts of 40-50+mph🌬️.#gawx pic.twitter.com/gY63H180fB — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) January 11, 2024

In anticipation of the severe weather, several south metro Atlanta school districts opted to cancel classes or have early dismissal today. Those districts include Clayton, Henry, Griffin-Spalding, Fayette and Coweta. Newton County said it will dismiss students early.

Explore Some Georgia school districts closing Friday due to potential severe storms

Showers start to filter into the metro around the late morning hours and gradually increase as the day goes on. By about 4 p.m., more aggressive storms will develop as a warm front lifts through the area and raises temperatures to near 60 degrees. That warm air will then clash with a cold front that will push in from the west, creating that potential for more severe weather.

Storms should clear out by about 6 p.m., setting us up for a cool, dry and sunny weekend. A blast of cold air moves in early next week, bringing the possibility of a mix of rain and snow for parts of North Georgia.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X, formerly Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.