Georgia Entertainment Scene Tara Lipinski has a merry time in Atlanta hosting new HGTV show ‘Big Bargain Holiday Showdown’ pits local teams creating DIY Christmas-themed rooms. Share HGTV's "Big Bargain Holiday Showdown" debuted this month with Tara Lipinksi as host. Two teams design holiday-themed rooms on a budget. All the episodes were produced in Atlanta. (Courtesy of HGTV)

By Rodney Ho 59 minutes ago

Olympic gold medal winner Tara Lipinski has maintained an active post-figure skating career. The 1998 champion has been commentating on figure skating for more than 16 years, much of it with her buddy and fellow figure skater Johnny Weir. More recently, she and Weir both finished in the top five on NBC’s hit competition show “The Traitors.” Now Lipinski has donned a Santa hat to host HGTV’s latest competition show, “Big Bargain Holiday Showdown,” which was shot in metro Atlanta and debuted this month. “I love both home design and Christmas, so this feels like a match made in heaven, just one of those no-brainers,” Lipinski told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a recent phone interview.

Lipinski is also honoring her mother, Pat, who has been obsessed with HGTV for decades, she said. “I feel like I made the show for her,” she said. “She always said she should have been an interior designer. She spent her days on the rink with me. She was never able to fulfill that dream. But she can make a flower arrangement like no one’s business.”

The show pits two DIY-style teams of three who have $500 and 48 hours to decorate a room in their homes based on whatever Christmas theme is thrown at them, like “Naughty and Nice,” “Santa’s Workshop” and “12 Days of Christmas.” Tara Lipinski walks the red carpet at Televerse 26, a festival by the Television Academy, on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026 at the JW Marriott L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. (Willy Sanjuan/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Content Services)

In the first episode, the two teams (Holly Jolly vs. Merry Magic Makers) were tasked with creating rooms inspired by “White Christmas.” They also competed for an extra $100 by throwing as many snowballs into a snowman’s mouth as they could in one minute.

At the conclusion of the episode, judges awarded the winners $2,000, indicative of the relatively modest budget of this particular show. “It combines elements that make good TV,” Lipinski said. “The competition aspect is so much fun. As competitive as I am, I love being host. It’s a fun family show. It’s attainable and relatable.”

Lipinski was impressed by how the DIY designers utilized the entire room, “which I didn’t think of doing. The way they design an entryway. They find a way to decorate a chandelier, the ceilings and the walls. It’s an immersive experience.” Though the show identifies the competitors, their Georgia ties are not mentioned. Atlanta’s LaDonna Thomas, a celebrity event planner at KaLi Soul Events who has created holiday designs at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, led the Magic Merry Makers in the first episode.

“All my family is competitive and into sports,” Thomas said on the show. “My sport is decorating Christmas trees.” Her competitor Holly Cellini runs Holly Grace Designs, a seasonal decorating business based in Senoia. She, her daughter and creative partner created 200 ornaments by hand.

The show also throws in low-cost tips to make decorations look better, for instance, “For extra oomph, tuck a little tissue paper inside your bow’s loops” and “Repurpose metal garment racks for a cheap and easy-to-assemble way to create framing.” Tara Lipinski loves Christmas, so hosting "Big Bargain Holiday Showdown" on HGTV was a no-brainer for her. The show featuring two teams battling to create the best holiday-themed room was shot in metro Atlanta and debuted in November 2026. (Courtesy of HGTV) Lipinski said hosting “Big Bargain Holiday Showdown” was far less stressful than competing on “The Traitors,” which was filmed in Scotland.