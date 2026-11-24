Arts & Entertainment 10 metro Atlanta shops to find eclectic gifts this holiday season Browse local art, craft kits, wine, jewelry and more at local gift shops. Share The Beehive is a handmade boutique collective that's been operating in Atlanta for 16 years. It moved this year to a new location in Glenwood Park. (Courtesy of the Beehive)

By Olivia Wakim 32 minutes ago

Sure, you can buy presents from Amazon or other big box stores, but sometimes the fun lies in treasure hunting for one-of-a-kind gifts. Most local shop owners and attendants are happy to help locate that perfect present, and shopping small businesses keeps money in the local economy. “Who better to know what’s cool or what’s seasonal or what’s fun than the people who you have the most in common with, which are the people who live right around you,” said Ashley Buzzy, the owner of Press Shop in Summerhill. Buzzy opened Press Shop primarily as a gift store, but in her own life, Buzzy said she prefers quality time to physical gifts.

“If I’m going to get something physical, I would love for it to feel as sentimental or intimate as quality time or a conversation would be,” she said. “I love gifts that really fold into your life immediately instead of feeling like you have to find something to do with it once you receive it.” Press Shop's selection includes books, wine and a variety of knickknacks, stationary, wine accessories and more. (Courtesy of Lacey Sombar) Buzzy’s best tip for the struggling gift giver is to not be afraid to buy something a little weird or outside of the box, something the recipient might never have thought to buy for themselves.

“I think that if any part of you looks at an object and can kind of laugh or be reminded of the person you’re shopping for in the object for any reason, it’s probably going to be OK,” she said.

Here are 10 local shops to find eclectic, and sometimes slightly weird, gifts for your loved ones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASH COFFEE (@ashcoffeeatl) Ash Coffee While it may be a cafe at heart, Ash Coffee in Virginia-Highland has a sizable section filled with fun gifts, knickknacks, coffee table books, home decor and plants. Guests can browse shelves of retail items while waiting for a cup of coffee. The gift selection includes hanging decorations, potted plants, notebooks, bags, mugs and more items that skew whimsical and unexpected. 1189 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-989-1857. ashcoffeeatl.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Access ATL (@accessatl) Brown Toy Box At Brown Toy Box in downtown Atlanta, kids might discover something they didn’t know they wanted. The toy store specializes in STEAM-focused toys and offers a variety of free events and classes for kids to participate in and learn more about the magic of science, technology, engineering, art and math. Bring the children you’re buying for along so they can discover new toys and ways to play.

211 Mitchell St. SW, Atlanta. 404-205-5818, browntoybox.com Related Story Black-owned toy store opens downtown to help kids pick up STEAM HomeGrown in downtown Decatur offers an eclectic collection of local art and gifts. (Olivia Wakim / AJC) HomeGrown Head to downtown Decatur for a store packed with framed art, jewelry, bespoke greeting cards, puppets and craft kits (including a kit that lets customers make their own tiny doors a la Tiny Doors ATL). This little shop is like an art gallery with a focus on Southern artists and some very cheeky pieces that will make you smile. One botanical display in the store is a plant lovers dream with floral watercolor kits, mini terrariums and wildflower seed balls.

412 Church St., Decatur. 404-373-1147, homegrowndecatur.com Gifting Tree and the Secret Garden in Smyrna offers a collection of knickknacks, jewelry, art and more. Behind the main shop, a plant nursery is full of plants and garden accessories. (Olivia Wakim/AJC) Gifting Tree and the Secret Garden This little house in Smyrna includes multiple rooms of fun trinkets, jewelry, local art, games and kitchen utensils. The interior offers plenty of treasures to look through, but step outside to peruse the plant nursery for loved ones with a green thumb. Pick up a plant or admire some of the garden accessories and wind chimes. A bonus: complimentary gift wrapping with an assortment of colorful options.

1275 Concord Road SE, Smyrna. 770-434-8578, shop.giftingtreesgn.com The Beehive Malene Davis founded boutique collective The Beehive in Atlanta more than a decade ago, with handmade items from local and regional makers. The shop moved from the Edgewood Retail District to Glenwood Park this year with a bright and open space for the art, jewelry, candles, soaps, clothes and crafts to shine. The items range in price to fit any budget. Now that the shop has moved, parking is available on the street or two paid lots near Emmy Squared and behind Gunshow that the Beehive will validate for. 475 Bill Kennedy Way SE, Atlanta. 404-581-9261, thebeehiveatl.com Related Story Shop many local designers in one spot at Beehive Atlanta August 13, 2016 The Collective near Krog Street Market is full of antiques, art, local products and all the baubles one could imagine. (Courtesy of Patrick Ardiff) The Collective Located in a little house near Krog Street Market, the Collective is packed with antique items, art, baubles, pantry items, plants and home decorations. Carve out some time to spend browsing for a one-of-a-kind gift or a new house plant — shoppers are likely to find something vintage here they won’t see elsewhere. The Collective has shelves and shelves of items that can take time to sort through, but part of the fun is treasure hunting through the store.

723 Lake Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-580-7754, thecollectiveatl.com View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olaria (@olariausa) Olaria For those who love ceramics, head to this pay by the pound pottery store in West Midtown that offers a selection of European pottery at reasonable prices. The store rescues surplus and slightly damaged pottery from independent European studios, including espresso cups, vases, pitchers, plant pots, bowls, plates and mugs. Sections of the store charge $4 per pound of pottery, while some pieces are individually priced. 1240 Old Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-941-9511, olariausa.com Press Shop in Summerhill offers a letterpress for custom stationary. (Courtesy of Lacey Sombar) Press Shop This Summerhill shop offers a collection of wines, books, custom stationary and lots of giftable goods. Buzzy stocks the store with all sorts of gifting scenarios in mind, so whether customers are looking for something to give a co-worker or a close friend, there’s likely something available, from a bottle of wine to a cute notepad to custom stationary from the Press Shop’s letterpress. Buzzy said shipping orders are full through Christmas, but pickup orders and pre-made stationary are still available.

72 Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta. 470-346-2191, pressshopatl.com A customer shops for party supplies at Richard’s Variety Store in Atlanta on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) Richard’s Variety Store Walking into Richard’s Variety Store, an Atlanta staple that’s been open for decades, is like stepping into Santa’s workshop. The store is filled with more than 100,000 items, including cases of games, puzzles, decorations, wrapping paper, crafts and all the toys a child could ask for. Richard’s Variety Store has two locations, one in Buckhead and one in Ansley Park. 1544 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-879-9877 and 2347 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-237-1412. instagram.com/richardsvariety_store Related Story Eclectic Richard’s Variety Store a five-and-dime with staying power November 21, 2016 Wild Oats & Billy Goats in Decatur has an extensive collection of art, holiday items and jewelry for any gifting needs. (Courtesy of Wild Oats & Billy Goats) Wild Oats and Billy Goats This downtown Decatur store is aptly named, as the display out front features a herd of metal goats. The metal animals happen to be one of the shop’s bestsellers, gallery manager Courtney Carter said. Wander through the whimsical store with an extensive collection of art, sculpture, jewelry, home goods and more. While not everyone expects to receive a lawn goat or other handmade animal as a gift, it’s sure to make an impression.