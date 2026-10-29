Exclusive Atlanta’s Star Bar, a Little Five Points staple, to close after 35 years Another longtime Atlanta live music venue will soon take over to ‘carry the torch forward,’ owner says. Share A pedestrian walks in front of The Star Community Bar on Moreland Avenue on Oct. 27, 2026. The music venue, known for its dive-bar atmosphere, will close on New Year’s Eve after Red Light Cafe, which will relocate from the Amsterdam Walk district, acquires it. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By DeAsia Paige 22 minutes ago

After 35 years, Star Community Bar will be closing its doors at the end of the year. The Little Five Points venue, a hub for underground music and live comedy, announced the news exclusively to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution this week. Red Light Café, a Virginia-Highland listening room known for its jazz and burlesque shows, will move into the building in January. “The bar has been an impact to the live scene in Atlanta for 35 years, and we think that with the Red Light (Café) taking over, they’re going to lead it forward for another 20-30 years as an institution that supports live arts here,” said Luke Lewis, a co-owner of Star Bar.

“That was a big hit to our bottom line as well,” Lewis noted. “A lot of our clientele was folks that worked in the movie industry, and they weren’t able to come in as frequently (because of) not having work.”

A pedestrian walks posters for events at Star Community Bar. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Star Community Bar, which has hosted concerts by acts like Mastodon, Killer Mike and Drive-By Truckers early in their careers, will officially close on Dec. 31. Red Light Café moves into the venue in early January, when the acquisition is expected to close (owners for both venues declined to share financial logistics behind the deal). Related Story Amsterdam Walk project poised to get tax break for new Beltline apartments September 17, 2026 Red Light Café, located on Amsterdam Avenue in the Amsterdam Walk development, was forced to relocate because of Portman Holdings’ plans for the area, which includes apartment buildings. “My husband and I met there in 1999 and got married eight years later,” said Ellen Chamberlain, who’s owned the cafe since 2012. “It means so much to so many people, and just having that entire history bulldozed is devastating.”

Chamberlain said she began conversations with Star Bar five months ago after scouting for a new location. Brothers Bill and Mark Hoover opened Red Light Café in 1992 as a “San Francisco-style coffee shop,” Chamberlain said. It has remained in its same location since then.

After taking over in 2012, Chamberlain and her husband Michael, who books talent, has helped transform the venue into a home for a variety of shows, including a weekly jazz night. “We have so many college kids from all of the colleges, and they’re going out to see jazz and live music, and we just absolutely love that,” Ellen Chamberlain said. “Little Five Points seem like really the perfect place to be able to do these kind of activities.” The front of the legendary Red Light Cafe on Amsterdam Walk near Piedmont Park on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. Red Light Cafe is acquiring Star Bar after being forced to move due to the Amsterdam Ave development.(Miguel Martinez/AJC) The Chamberlains said they’re working on merging some of Star Bar’s programming with their own. The cafe will also retain some of the bar’s staff after the transition. “The end goal is to bring all the wonderful stuff we’re doing and all the wonderful stuff they’re doing and just keep it all going,” Michael said.

For 23 years, Star Bar has hosted Rotknee Presents, Atlanta’s longest-running stand-up comedy show.

The event, held every Monday, will end when Star Bar closes. Red Light Café, which already has three Monday residencies, offered one night a month to the show’s organizer Rodney Leete, but he declined. Related Story After 50 years of love and loss, an Atlanta record store is ready to celebrate August 12, 2026 “Little Five Points has been my community since 1985,” Leete told the AJC via social media. “I’ve had a love affair with Atlanta’s dive bar communities and neighborhoods. Pretty sure I’ll land on my feet. In the meantime, 8 shows left! Honored to say, I’ve worked with some of the funniest folks this town has ever seen!” Star Community Bar (left) on Moreland Avenue will celebrate its 35th anniversary this weekend. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Ellen said they don’t plan on making any changes to the structure of the building, but noted that “it’s gonna just be an evolving project over the years … and don’t worry, we are leaving the Elvis shrine alone. We know better.” Red Light Café’s last day is also Dec. 31. Final celebration details for both locations and information on Red Light Café’s official reopening will be announced soon.