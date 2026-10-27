Georgia Entertainment Scene Dwight Howard’s Suwanee home back up for sale, now at $14.5 million It’s the eighth-priciest home on sale in metro Atlanta, according to Zillow. Share Atlantan and NBA star Dwight Howard is trying to sell his home in Suwannee for $14.5 million, up from the original asking price of $11.25 million in 2025. (Courtesy of HomeSmart/AP)

By Rodney Ho 24 minutes ago

The mansion features “timeless European-inspired architecture, exceptional craftsmanship, and resort-style amenities,” according to the listing. It boasts six full kitchens, a game room, a movie theater and a private gym.

“What makes this estate special,” said Jennifer Houston, a commercial and residential associate broker with HomeSmart and the listing agent for the Howard home, “is that it is much more than a large house. It is truly a private estate.” Out back is a saltwater pool, a private lake, a basketball court, a guest house, manicured gardens and an orchard. An underground passage connects different portions of the property while the main house has an elevator.

“It can accommodate a large or multigenerational family while still providing privacy,” Houston said. “It also offers the space and security that can be particularly attractive to a professional athlete, entertainer, executive or high-profile individual.”

The residence includes this game room. (Courtesy of HomeSmart) Houston said the price increase from last year “is not based simply on adding $3.25 million to last year’s asking price. The property recently appraised for more, and we made the decision to position it below that recent appraised value.”

She said Howard has invested more in the home over the past year. “Those improvements include new hardwood flooring, roof improvements, HVAC work, electrical work, chimney work, and other updates and maintenance throughout the estate,” Houston said. “We are presenting the property today based upon its current condition, recent improvements, and the recent appraisal — not simply its previous asking price.” The home features six kitchens including this one. (Courtesy of HomeSmart) The listing last year said the house had 10 bedrooms. It now features 12. The difference was due to an error in the previous listing, Houston said. The number of bathrooms remains the same.

The publicist representing the current Realtor said Howard was not available for comment. He has not publicly explained why he is trying to sell his home.

“Out of respect for our client’s privacy and security,” Houston said, “we don’t discuss his current occupancy, personal living arrangements, or where he may be relocating.” Kelly Anderson of Engel & Völkers Atlanta, the previous listing agent, told the AJC last year that Howard was the first and only owner to reside in the home. The previous owner had spent $40 million to build the residence on the property, which sat vacant for years after construction wrapped in 2010, the Atlanta Business Chronicle reported. The property first hit the market in 2014 and went through a series of price reductions until Howard purchased it for $8.8 million in 2016 through a limited liability company, according to Gwinnett County deeds. That was the year Howard came to play with the Atlanta Hawks. Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard battles Washington players Kelly Oubre Jr. (left) and Bojan Bogdanovic under the basket in Game 3 of a first-round playoff series in Atlanta. The Hawks won 116-98. (Curtis Compton/AJC 2017) Howard, 40, grew up in College Park and graduated high school at Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy.

He spent 18 seasons in the NBA on seven teams including his brief homecoming foray with the Hawks during the 2016-17 season, and won a national championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. Howard, who last played in the NBA in 2022, was voted into the NBA Hall of Fame in 2025 in his first year of eligibility. His presence is evident in some of the 162 photos on Zillow. The foyer, for example, features multiple artworks and photos of Howard. The game room shows off some of his memorabilia. Artwork featuring NBA great Dwight Howard is displayed in his Suwanee home's foyer. (Courtesy of HomeSmart) Houston noted that “a property of this magnitude requires a very specific buyer, so it cannot be marketed like a traditional luxury home.”