Arts & Entertainment CeeLo Green cancels Gnarls Barkley tour, including Atlanta stop The tour was slated to start next week and run through November. Share CeeLo Green of Goodie Mob performs Dec. 15, 2023 at State Farm Arena for V103’s Winterfest. (Kymani Culmer for the AJC)

By DeAsia Paige 29 minutes ago

CeeLo Green, performing as Gnarls Barkley, won’t be hitting the road soon. The Atlanta singer and rapper was set to tour next month, in celebration of Gnarls Barkley’s recent album, “Atlanta.” As of Friday afternoon, all nine dates on the tour, including a Nov. 10 Atlanta stop at Coca-Cola Roxy, have been canceled, per Ticketmaster’s website. “Unfortunately, the event organizer has had to cancel your event,” a message from Ticketmaster states when clicking on all stops for the tour. “You don’t need to do a thing. We’ll issue a refund to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase as soon as funds are received from the event organizer.”

Related Story CeeLo Green on Gnarls Barkley’s Atlanta-inspired final album: ‘I feel relieved’ March 6, 2026 Coca-Cola Roxy has removed the show from its site. The tour’s promoter, Live Nation, which runs the venue, could not be immediately reached for comment. Representatives for Green didn’t respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information. Ticketmaster noted that refunds should be issued within 14-21 days. The tour was scheduled to begin Nov. 5 in San Francisco. Gallant and Duckwrth were announced as opening acts. Cee-Lo and Danger Mouse of Gnarls Barkley were nominated for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. Announced in September, the tour, titled “To Whom It Still Concerns,” would have been the first time Gnarls Barkley hit the road since 2008. Shortly after that announcement, Green clarified his groupmate wouldn’t be joining, and that he’d perform songs from their discography solo.

“He is my Producer (a great one at that) ! not a performing artist by trade,” the 51-year-old wrote in a Facebook post about Danger Mouse, who graduated from high school in Stone Mountain and attended the University of Georgia. “We are business partners, Whatever he decides for himself is his right … and I support him (vice versa).”