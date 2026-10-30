CeeLo Green cancels Gnarls Barkley tour, including Atlanta stop

The Atlanta singer and rapper was set to tour next month, in celebration of Gnarls Barkley’s recent album, “Atlanta.” As of Friday afternoon, all nine dates on the tour, including a Nov. 10 Atlanta stop at Coca-Cola Roxy, have been canceled, per Ticketmaster’s website.
“Unfortunately, the event organizer has had to cancel your event,” a message from Ticketmaster states when clicking on all stops for the tour. “You don’t need to do a thing. We’ll issue a refund to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase as soon as funds are received from the event organizer.”
Coca-Cola Roxy has removed the show from its site. The tour’s promoter, Live Nation, which runs the venue, could not be immediately reached for comment. Representativesfor Green didn’t respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information. Ticketmaster noted that refunds should be issued within 14-21 days.
The tour was scheduled to begin Nov. 5 in San Francisco. Gallant and Duckwrth were announced as opening acts.
Announced in September, the tour, titled “To Whom It Still Concerns,” would have been the first time Gnarls Barkley hit the road since 2008. Shortly after that announcement, Green clarified his groupmate wouldn’t be joining, and that he’d perform songs from their discography solo.
“He is my Producer (a great one at that) ! not a performing artist by trade,” the 51-year-old wrote in a Facebook post about Danger Mouse, who graduated from high school in Stone Mountain and attended the University of Georgia. “We are business partners, Whatever he decides for himself is his right … and I support him (vice versa).”
A rep for Danger Mouse later told Rolling Stone he “was never planning on going on tour, but the duo agreed that Green could use the Gnarls Barkley name for the tour.”
Gnarls Barkley formed in Atlanta in 2006. The Grammy-winning duo, best known for the smash hit “Crazy,” released two albums before taking a hiatus in 2008. In March, they released their third and final album “Atlanta,” an ode to the city that birthed their careers.
“To be totally honest, the formula that has worked best is to be left to our own devices,” Green told the AJC in an exclusive interview about the duo’s return in March. “Because once (Danger Mouse) produces something, it’s done. It’s not like I have a say in it. All I can do is either agree or not. Typically, I may not say something back. If I like it, I may answer back with a song. … We don’t talk a lot. We don’t even really talk a lot throughout the process of recording."