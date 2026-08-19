Marietta podcaster Sean Kipe explores mysterious death of Natalie Jones
‘The Truth About Natalie,’ about the 2020 death of a Heard County mom of two, debuted Aug. 14.
Metro Atlantan Sean Kipe is the host and creator of the new podcast "The Truth About Natalie," which focuses on the mysterious death of Georgian Natalie Jones in 2020. (Left photo: Courtesy of Audiochuck (left); right photo: Courtesy of the family of Natalie Jones)
Sean Kipe spent many years as a musician in Los Angeles and was briefly the guitarist for one-hit wonder band the Calling, known for the 2001 pop song “Wherever You Will Go.”
The Hagerstown, Maryland, native and now Marietta resident pivoted in 2014, moving to Atlanta and becoming a location scout for productions such as “Hidden Figures,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Ozark.”
While scouting for an HBO series, Kipe heard about the Dixie Mafia, a loose federation of criminals who wreaked havoc throughout the Southeast from the 1960s through the 1980s. He became fascinated by the history of Georgia “enforcer” Billy Sunday Birt, suspected murderer of dozens of people. Kipe parlayed his interest into a successful 2020 podcast called “In the Red Clay,” with help from Birt’s eldest son.
“Being in the entertainment industry, I knew how to tell a story,” Kipe said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It came naturally to me. I did everything. I interviewed people. I researched, pulled records. I wrote all the episodes, recorded the music.”
Kipe showed both Birt’s vicious side and his gentler personal life. “It was a weird juxtaposition,” Kipe said. “He did horrible things, but he loved animals and he loved his kids.”
His six-episode podcast, “The Truth About Natalie,” debuted Monday with two episodes. He explores her background and theories about how she died.
“This story got a lot of coverage, but nobody had done a real narrative,” he said. “When I first heard about it, I knew nothing about the story. A Facebook page about the case had 11,000 people on it. That’s a lot.”
While the police concluded Jones had died of a drug overdose, “there is still mass suspicion something nefarious happened,” Kipe said.
The police found drugs and a rolled-up dollar bill in her vehicle. But her smartphone was gone and never found. So were her shoes and her belt. Some of her teeth were missing as well.
“She had some pretty unsavory people in her life,” Kipe said. Ultimately, “this was intriguing and not cut and dried.”
What made Jones even more interesting was what she left behind: videos and writings that revealed her inner self. “She was willing to put out not just all the good parts of her life but the worst parts,” he said. “She was trying to come to terms with her mistakes and things she had learned, the problems and traumas she had. She wanted to help other women in her shoes. She cried on camera. She was visceral and real.”
Kipe, the father of a 5-year-old son, said he feels deeply for the victims of any crime he researches. “I get emotionally invested,” Kipe said. “I get close to the families. In this case, I spent a lot of time with Natalie’s mom. I feel for her.”
His podcast “Fox Hunter” about a 1990 cold case regarding the murder of Rhonda Sue Coleman in Hazlehurst provided momentum that led to the passage of the 2023 Coleman-Baker Act, which gives families of murder victims a means to formally request law enforcement to reexamine cold cases.
“I’m immensely proud of that,” Kipe said, noting several cold cases have been solved as a result of that act.