Arts & Entertainment Co-founder of Aurora Theatre in Lawrenceville to retire after 30 years Producing artistic director Ann-Carol Pence announces her plans to step down in early 2027. Ann-Carol Pence, co-founder of Aurora Theatre, has announced she will retire in early 2027. (Courtesy of Casey Gardner Ford 2025)

By Olivia Wakim 36 minutes ago Share

Lawrenceville’s Aurora Theatre has announced that co-founder and producing artistic director Ann-Carol Pence will retire after 30 years on Feb. 1, 2027. The theater is currently undergoing a search for a new executive director to take over full time, according to a news release. In the interim, board member Randy Redner will act as executive director and Katie Chambers will serve as interim artistic director. Ann-Carol Pence’s impact on Aurora Theatre over the past 30 years is far-reaching. (Courtesy of Aurora Theatre) Pence and co-founder Anthony Rodriguez launched Aurora Theatre in 1996 in a converted hardware store in Duluth to create a “professional theatre company that would enrich lives, reflect the community it serves and make world-class arts accessible in Gwinnett County,” according to a news release. Rodriguez left the theater in 2022.

Pence’s impact on Aurora Theatre is far-reaching. Over the past 30 years, she arranged the music for Aurora’s first “Christmas Canteen” show in 1996; developed Aurora’s Learning Library program that stages shows for elementary-age kids; and helped to expand the theater’s educational offerings for students and teachers. Some of the initiatives she launched include Musicals by Moonlight and Aurora’s New Musical Initiative, which helped to create opportunities for emerging artists. Pence stepped down as the music director for “Christmas Canteen” in December 2025. “I think handing off while you’re still vital and relevant makes it easier for the next generation to assume the lead,” she told ArtsATL. At the time she noted that her tenure at the theater would be longer, saying, “There’s a bunch of knowledge that I’m sure I have in my brain that has never been put down on paper, so this gives me a few years to still be here and pass that opportunity along.”

Ann-Carol Pence created the “Christmas Canteen” — an Aurora Theatre holiday show featuring music, comedy skits and dance numbers — in 1996. (Courtesy of Aurora Theatre)