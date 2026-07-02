Co-founder of Aurora Theatre in Lawrenceville to retire after 30 years

The theater is currently undergoing a search for a new executive director to take over full time, according to a news release. In the interim, board member Randy Redner will act as executive director and Katie Chambers will serve as interim artistic director.
Ann-Carol Pence’s impact on Aurora Theatre over the past 30 years is far-reaching. (Courtesy of Aurora Theatre)
Pence and co-founder Anthony Rodriguez launched Aurora Theatre in 1996 in a converted hardware store in Duluth to create a “professional theatre company that would enrich lives, reflect the community it serves and make world-class arts accessible in Gwinnett County,” according to a news release. Rodriguez left the theater in 2022.
Pence’s impact on Aurora Theatre is far-reaching. Over the past 30 years, she arranged the music for Aurora’s first “Christmas Canteen” show in 1996; developed Aurora’s Learning Library program that stages shows for elementary-age kids; and helped to expand the theater’s educational offerings for students and teachers.
Some of the initiatives she launched include Musicals by Moonlight and Aurora’s New Musical Initiative, which helped to create opportunities for emerging artists.
Pence stepped down as the music director for “Christmas Canteen” in December 2025.
“I think handing off while you’re still vital and relevant makes it easier for the next generation to assume the lead,” she told ArtsATL. At the time she noted that her tenure at the theater would be longer, saying, “There’s a bunch of knowledge that I’m sure I have in my brain that has never been put down on paper, so this gives me a few years to still be here and pass that opportunity along.”
Ann-Carol Pence created the “Christmas Canteen” — an Aurora Theatre holiday show featuring music, comedy skits and dance numbers — in 1996. (Courtesy of Aurora Theatre)
During her tenure, she has been awarded six Suzi Bass Awards for outstanding music direction, and under her leadership the theater received the Pinnacle Award for Large Non-Profit and the Gwinnett Chamber’s Moxie Award, recognizing it as an outstanding woman-led organization.
“Thirty years ago, Anthony and I set out to create a theatre with purpose that would uplift all people,” Pence said in a prepared statement. “I am endlessly grateful to the artists, staff, board members, volunteers, donors, patrons and community partners who believed that professional theatre could not only exist but thrive in Gwinnett County. I remember a patron once asking me after seeing an original take on a musical, what our agenda was. Our agenda is empathy. I challenge Aurora, as a nonprofit charity to not only continue to entertain, but to educate, inspire and advocate for empathy and kindness.”
Aurora concluded its 30th season with the musical “In the Heights” in June. The 31st season begins in August with the first show, “Annie,” running Aug. 20 to Sept. 13.
“Thirty years ago, Anthony and I set out to create a theatre with purpose that would uplift all people,” Pence said in a prepared statement. “I am endlessly grateful to the artists, staff, board members, volunteers, donors, patrons and community partners who believed that professional theatre could not only exist but thrive in Gwinnett County. I remember a patron once asking me after seeing an original take on a musical, what our agenda was. Our agenda is empathy. I challenge Aurora, as a nonprofit charity to not only continue to entertain, but to educate, inspire and advocate for empathy and kindness.”
Aurora concluded its 30th season with the musical “In the Heights” in June. The 31st season begins in August with the first show, “Annie,” running Aug. 20 to Sept. 13.
The $35 million Lawrenceville Arts Center facility was built to give the Aurora Theatre “a larger home, offer more programming and boost economic development in the area,” according to reporting by ArtsATL.
Recently, however, new city-imposed requirements for the theater company “have put a strain on the relationship between the parties,” according to the ArtsATL story.
The $35 million Lawrenceville Arts Center facility was built to give the Aurora Theatre “a larger home, offer more programming and boost economic development in the area,” according to reporting by ArtsATL.
Recently, however, new city-imposed requirements for the theater company “have put a strain on the relationship between the parties,” according to the ArtsATL story.