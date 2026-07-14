‘Beyond the Gates’ earns 15 Daytime Emmy nominations

"Beyond the Gates" focuses on the Dupree family: Daphnee Duplaix as Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson, Clifton Davis as Vernon Dupree, Tamara Tunie as Anita Dupree and Karla Mosley as Dani Dupree. (Quantrell Colbert/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved)
By Shimei Cook – Ida B. Wells Society 54 minutes ago
“Beyond the Gates,” the groundbreaking CBS soap opera featuring a predominantly Black cast, received 15 Daytime Emmy nominations in its first year of eligibility.
The Atlanta-filmed show
debuted in 2025 as the first new daytime soap opera on American TV since 1999. A year later, it has earned a nomination for outstanding daytime drama series.
The show is noteworthy for the fact it focuses on a wealthy Black family, the fictional Duprees who reside in a fancy gated community in the D.C. suburbs of Maryland.
Vernon Dupree (Clifton Davis) has a close, loving relationship with his younger daughter, Dani (Karla Mosley.) (Quantrell Colbert/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved)
Although the family matriarch is an EGOT winner and the patriarch is a former politician, there is enough sizzle and drama to remind viewers of classic soap operas.
The nominations spanned every major category, including outstanding lead actress for both Karla Mosley and Tamara Tunie; outstanding supporting actress for Trisha Mann-Grant; and outstanding supporting actor nominations for both Timon Kyle Durrett and Mike Manning.
"Beyond the Gates" features Tamara Tunie (from left) as matriarch Anita Dupree; Clifton Davis as patriarch Vernon Dupree; Trisha Mann-Grant as Leslie Thomas; Melissa Ordway as Abby Newman; and Bryton James as Devon Winters. (Quantrell Colbert/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved)
Ambyr Michelle and Arielle Prepetit were both nominated in the outstanding emerging talent category, and Jasmine Burke received a nomination for outstanding guest performance.
The
remaining nominations were for the show’s creative and technical teams.
The “Young and the Restless,” which has been on air since 1973, received 18 nominations.
Members of the “Beyond the Gates” cast celebrated publicly on social media after CBS TV Studios announced the nominations.
In an
Instagram post, Mann-Grant wrote, “YESSS FAMILY!! WE DID IT!! God is soooo Good!!”
Mosley called it “beyond my wildest dreams,” while Burke expressed gratitude for “representing this show that I love so much.”
Tunie kept it simple and powerful — ”Grateful!!”
Atlanta’s daytime television success doesn’t stop there.
‘Divorce Court,’ also produced in the city, earned two nominations: outstanding legal/courtroom series and outstanding daytime personality for hosts Star Jones and Corey Jovan.
The 53rd annual Daytime Emmy Awards will take place Oct. 30.