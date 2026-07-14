‘Beyond the Gates’ earns 15 Daytime Emmy nominations

"Beyond the Gates" focuses on the Dupree family: Daphnee Duplaix as Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson, Clifton Davis as Vernon Dupree, Tamara Tunie as Anita Dupree and Karla Mosley as Dani Dupree. (Quantrell Colbert/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved)

This is the soap opera’s first year of eligibility. Atlanta-based ‘Divorce Court’ picks up two nods.

This is the soap opera’s first year of eligibility. Atlanta-based ‘Divorce Court’ picks up two nods.

“Beyond the Gates,” the groundbreaking CBS soap opera featuring a predominantly Black cast, received 15 Daytime Emmy nominations in its first year of eligibility.

The Atlanta-filmed show debuted in 2025 as the first new daytime soap opera on American TV since 1999. A year later, it has earned a nomination for outstanding daytime drama series.

The show is noteworthy for the fact it focuses on a wealthy Black family, the fictional Duprees who reside in a fancy gated community in the D.C. suburbs of Maryland.

Vernon Dupree (Clifton Davis) has a close, loving relationship with his younger daughter, Dani (Karla Mosley.) (Quantrell Colbert/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved)

Although the family matriarch is an EGOT winner and the patriarch is a former politician, there is enough sizzle and drama to remind viewers of classic soap operas.