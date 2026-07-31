Atlanta’s One MusicFest will not return in 2026

Crowds packed the park for the 2024 One Musicfest, which featured a wide range of Black artists across genres and eras.

The annual festival, honoring Black music and culture, was held in Piedmont Park last year.

The annual festival, honoring Black music and culture, was held in Piedmont Park last year.

There will be no One MusicFest this year. Festival organizers announced the news Friday afternoon.

“This is not an ending,” organizers said in a press release sent to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It’s an opportunity to build the next chapter of One MusicFest with the same bold vision that has guided us since day one.”

One MusicFest, created by J. Carter in 2010, typically occurs in late October in Piedmont Park. Last year, Ludacris, Future and Doechii were among the headliners.

The festival didn’t specify what prompted the hiatus. In June, One MusicFest teased in a social media post that more information about this year’s event would be shared soon. Earlier this month, organizers helped produce a free Ludacris concert at Piedmont Park for the FIFA World Cup, under the One MusicFest banner.