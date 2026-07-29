Atlanta singer Ciara gives $50,000 to 10 local organizations

R&B singer Ciara dances with the KIPP Atlanta Collegiate band Sounds of Royalty during the unveiling ceremony of her new Why Not You Dance Center at John H. Harland Boys & Girls Club in Atlanta on Monday, July 28, 2025. She announced a donation of $50,000 to be split among 10 Atlanta arts organizations this year. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

Young creatives in Atlanta will receive funding to pursue their interests, thanks to Atlanta R&B singer Ciara.

On Tuesday, known as Ciara Day in Atlanta, she announced a donation of $50,000 to various arts organizations to help nurture the city’s youth.

“Atlanta has always been home to me and played such an important role in shaping who I am both as an artist and as a person,” Ciara said in a press release. “The city’s incredible entertainment community poured into me and gave me opportunities to dream big. In honor of Ciara Day, it means so much to give back to the next generation by supporting organizations that are empowering young creatives across Atlanta.”