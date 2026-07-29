Atlanta singer Ciara gives $50,000 to 10 local organizations
On Ciara Day, the Grammy winner continues her mission of investing in Atlanta’s youth.
R&B singer Ciara dances with the KIPP Atlanta Collegiate band Sounds of Royalty during the unveiling ceremony of her new Why Not You Dance Center at John H. Harland Boys & Girls Club in Atlanta on Monday, July 28, 2025. She announced a donation of $50,000 to be split among 10 Atlanta arts organizations this year. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
Young creatives in Atlanta will receive funding to pursue their interests, thanks to Atlanta R&B singer Ciara.
On Tuesday, known as Ciara Day in Atlanta, she announced a donation of $50,000 to various arts organizations to help nurturethe city’s youth.
“Atlanta has always been home to me and played such an important role in shaping who I am both as an artist and as a person,” Ciara said in a press release. “The city’s incredible entertainment community poured into me and gave me opportunities to dream big. In honor of Ciara Day, it means so much to give back to the next generation by supporting organizations that are empowering young creatives across Atlanta.”
Ciara greets the crowd at the unveiling ceremony for her new Why Not You Dance Center at John H. Harland Boys & Girls Club in Atlanta on Monday, July 28, 2025. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)
In partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Film, Entertainment and Nightlife, Ciara’s investment will support groups spanning music, film, fashion, technology, sports, dance, education and leadership. Organizations include: Atlanta Music Project, Soccer in the Streets, Black Girls Film Camp, Black Entertainment & Sports Lawyers Association, Dance 411 Foundation, Le Fashion Lab, Render ATL, Game Elite AAU 14U Boys Basketball Team, SCAD and Scratch Out Loud DJ Academy.
Each organization will receive $5,000 for scholarships, training, equipment and other resources. Phillana Williams, director of the Mayor’s Office of Film, Entertainment and Nightlife, said the partnership aligns with Ciara’s mission of mentoring kids in Atlanta.
Last year on Ciara Day (designated by the mayor’s office as July 28 in 2024), the Grammy winner opened a dance studio inside the West End’s John H. Harland Boys & Girls Club. In December, she and her husband, former NFL player Russell Wilson, donated $500,000 to fight food insecurity in the city.
Ciara poses with a check at Saint Peter Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025, after announcing her $500,000 donation to the Atlanta Community Food Bank and SW ATL Cares. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
“Ciara is definitely one of Atlanta’s jewels because she understands and has a great desire to give back to her community,” Williams, who previously managed the singer, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Wednesday morning.
Williams said the partnership stemmed from Ciara’s commitment to backing her hometown on Ciara Day, adding, “She didn’t just want it to be a day; she wanted it to be something meaningful.”
Last summer, Ciara dropped her eighth studio album “CiCi,” her first since 2019. Tonight, she’ll headline the MLS All-Star Game in Charlotte.