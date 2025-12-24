Metro Atlanta Ciara and Russell Wilson help feed Atlanta families with $500K donation Gift will provide a critical boost to the Atlanta Community Food Bank that’s struggling to keep up with a surge in demand. Atlanta-raised singer Ciara (center) gives out food at Saint Peter Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025, after announcing her $500,000 donation to the Atlanta Community Food Bank and Southwest ATL Cares. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

The Atlanta Community Food Bank will be able to provide more than 1 million additional meals to families in need this holiday season with help from Atlanta-raised singer Ciara and her football player husband, Russell Wilson. On Tuesday at Saint Peter Missionary Baptist Church in Venetian Hills, Ciara announced that the couple’s nonprofit, the Why Not You Foundation, donated $500,000 to the food bank and Southwest ATL Cares program to help fight food insecurity across the city.

RELATED Philanthropy helped shape Atlanta. Here’s how that legacy endures. “This is home for me. Atlanta is the city that made me,” she said as volunteers handed out canned goods and produce to families filing into the church. “No child deserves to go to bed hungry — when you hear the statistics of 1-in-6 kids go to bed hungry every night, that’s a really sad and hard reality,” Ciara said. “And when a child goes to bed hungry, it prohibits them from living their dream.” Ciara (center) gives out food at Saint Peter Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta on Tuesday, Dec 23, 2025. She said, "No child deserves to go to bed hungry." (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Pressure on the pocketbooks of working families going into the holidays were heightened by the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history. The 43-day-long political stalemate upended the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which provides crucial food support for roughly 580,000 metro Atlantans.

Local governments and nonprofits scrambled to fill the gaps — the Atlanta Community Food Bank took $5 million out of its reserves to prepare for the surging demand as the shutdown stretched on.

But the increase in demand didn’t begin with the shutdown. Kyle Waide, CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank, said the nonprofit has seen a 70% increase in the number of people it serves over the past three and a half years. “That is a reflection of what inflation has done to increase economic pressure on more and more of our neighbors,” he said. “We’ve got to do everything we can to get those folks access to the food that they need.” RELATED Blank Foundation gives $25 million to support youth mental health Singer Ciara (center, with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to her left) donated $500,000 to Atlanta Community Food Bank and Southwest ATL Cares during a ceremony at Saint Peter Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) In October, the city launched emergency response efforts along with a moratorium on late water payment disconnections through the end of January for residential customers. The city also paused evictions from city-owned-and-funded housing complexes for the same period. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said contributions from philanthropic partners like the Why Not You Foundation are critical to help working families weather the holiday season.