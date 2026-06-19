Arts & Entertainment Peabo Bryson funeral service set for next week in Atlanta, BeBe Winans to perform The singer, known for Disney songs “A Whole New World” and “Beauty and the Beast” died on June 2 Peabo Bryson performs during the Centennial Olympic Park's 4th of July Celebration at Centennial Olympic Park on Saturday, July 4, 2015, in Atlanta. (Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP)

By DeAsia Paige 46 minutes ago Share

Funeral arrangements have been announced for late singer Peabo Bryson. On Monday, following a Sunday private service at an undisclosed location, there will be an invite-only homegoing at Antioch Baptist Church near Bankhead. The celebration of life will start at 10 a.m. and will be livestreamed for the public here. Performers include legendary gospel artist BeBe Winans, Atlanta-based singer Regina Belle and “American Idol” winner Ruben Studdard. “For more than five decades, Peabo Bryson’s extraordinary voice and music has transcended generations and continues to touch hearts around the world,” Bryson’s family said in a statement announcing funeral services late Thursday night. “The family remains deeply comforted by the many stories shared from those whose lives were impacted by his artistry, kindness, and generosity. They, respectfully, ask for continued privacy as they gather to honor, celebrate and remember him.”

Peabo Bryson's funeral will be Monday and is invite-only, but will be available via livestream. (Courtesy) Murray Brothers Funeral Home of Atlanta is handling the arrangements. Bryson, a longtime Atlanta resident, died on June 2 after being hospitalized for a stroke. He was 75. The iconic balladeer and South Carolina native formed his solo career in Atlanta in the 1970s, having released roughly 20 albums and earning two Grammy awards for his Disney film duets “Beauty and the Beast” (with Celine Dion) and “A Whole New World” (with Regina Belle). His pristine voice was a mainstay in 1980s quiet storm, churning out memorable love songs with female collaborators including Roberta Flack on “Tonight, I Celebrate My Love,” Natalie Cole on “What You Won’t Do for Love” and Melissa Manchester on “Lovers After All.”

Bryson’s last album, “Stand for Love,” produced by the esteemed Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, dropped in 2018.