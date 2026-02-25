Arts & Entertainment Georgia chimp center has a plushie-loving resident like Punch the monkey Lizzy at Project Chimps in North Georgia loves her stuffed Grinch toy. Lizzy, a chimpanzee at Project Chimps chimpanzee sanctuary in north Georgia, has formed a special bond with Grinch plushies. “She just grabbed the Grinch doll and has never let it go," Project Chimps executive director Ali Crumpacker said. (Courtesy of Project Chimps)

Punch, a 6-month-old Japanese macaque, has captured the hearts of millions online. In viral videos from the Ichikawa City Zoo, the little monkey is shown cuddling and dragging around an orange stuffed orangutan from Ikea as a replacement for the mother who abandoned him.

“She just grabbed the Grinch doll and has never let it go. So we’ve had to get replacement Grinch dolls, and when one gets dirty, she won’t give it to us unless we have a clean one to swap it out,” Crumpacker said.

Her love for the Grinch makes it especially easy to identify Lizzy, since she‘s often clutching the fuzzy green toy or can be found grooming it. Crumpacker said she’ll accept most Grinch toys, but she definitely has a favorite brand. It’s impossible to say why Lizzy is so attached to the toy since she can’t explain herself. But it’s known that chimps see in full color, so Crumpacker said some residents gravitate toward colorful toys. “You could do all sorts of psychology studies on it and still not come with any good answers,” she added. What can happen when a primate loses its family? Project Chimps executive director Ali Crumpacker (center) — pictured with Mike Seres greeting male chimp Marlon at the 236-acre sanctuary in Morganton in 2018 — said it's common for primates like the chimps at Project Chimps to grow attached to stuffed animals and other toys. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2018) RELATED Headline-making primate dies at 50 years old at sanctuary in Locust Grove Almost all of the chimpanzees at Project Chimp were taken away from their mothers to be raised by humans, whether for medical testing or because their parents also grew up without parents and never learned how to raise a baby.

While none were explicitly abandoned by their mothers like Punch, it’s still important to settle them into social groups. Monkeys like Punch and chimpanzees like Lizzy are quite different from each other, but “all primates are social creatures,” Crumpacker said. It varies across the species on what the social dynamics are, “but none of them want to be alone.” In the wild, chimps might stay with their mothers until they’re teenagers, she said, so being pulled away at just a couple months old and raised around humans can have “huge” ramifications. “Long-term effects of that is they don’t have the best social skills of communicating with other chimps,” she said, and also can’t recognize their family members. Before chimps were even retired from medical research in 2015, it was outlawed for them to be “individually housed,” she added, which means that all of Project Chimps’ chimpanzees lived in some kind of social group, “but it’s almost like living in a boarding school program.”