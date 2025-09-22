Raphael Saadiq brings his one-man show to Atlanta, reflects on brother’s legacy

Saadiq became inspired to do his own one-man show after watching Mike Tyson's "Undisputed Truth," the boxer's 2013 one-man show directed by Spike Lee. (Courtesy of Jon Brown)

Q: What have rehearsals been like?

A: I brought everything that I was going to rehearse with onstage. I just had to look at a brick wall and act like it was people in front of me and try to figure out my voice. You know, it’s different from a person with a full band, but it was long hours of going through the script, taking things like I said, doing a lot of editing, and you really can’t do any edits until you actually do a show.

Q: What’s been the biggest lesson you’ve learned while doing these shows and preparing for them?

A: To prepare for it, I worked with a director, producer and actress named Eisa Davis, who’s on Broadway. She’s in film. She does everything, and she’s from the Bay Area (where Saadiq is from), so I got to spend a lot of time with her talking about staging and voice. That was the key thing for me, to have somebody that lives in New York, who’s onstage all the time.

Q: You’ve done a lot this year — from performing at the NBA All-Star Game, winning the album of the year Grammy for Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter,” penning a song for “Sinners.” Do any of those moments stick out to you?

A: I’m not really big on Grammys, to be honest. But winning a Grammy with Beyoncé is different. For myself, I’m not really that concerned about it, but to work with somebody who puts in so much work like Beyoncé does, it’s worth it.

For me, I’m just in that creative space all the time. I feel like those types of award shows (can) stop your growth sometimes. I don’t really want to ever stop my growth, so I don’t really pay much attention to them. The film industry is different. And I like working in different industries for the variety.

