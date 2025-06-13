“We had a few videos do really, really well, so that kind of broadened our horizons” in terms of drawing bigger audiences and opening up opportunities to tour, Noah Gose said in a recent interview. “Andy had joined us full time, and after that we’ve kind of just been touring pretty frequently.”

That touring has allowed the Wildwoods to build up pockets of strong support in cities including Chicago, Saratoga Springs, New York, and Denver, making the group one of the rare bands from Lincoln, Nebraska, to support itself from its music.

But it’s also made the band long for home, family and friends, and turned their just-released fourth album, “Dear Meadowlark,” into the heartfelt reaction of the three 20-somethings to spending weeks on the road. That road brings them to Eddie’s Attic on June 17.

““Since we’ve been touring so much, this album became about songs that we wrote about missing home, missing Nebraska,” said Noah Gose, the trio’s songwriter and guitarist, while Chloe plays violin and Vaggalis adds stand-up bass. “All these cities, all these places are really neat, but the family and friends and community that we have (back home) really just is such a vibrant part of our lives.”

From its cover painting of the western meadowlark (the state bird) soaring into the wide sky to its production and its songs, “Dear Meadowlark” couldn’t be more Nebraskan.

Recorded, engineered and co-produced by Ben Brodin at his Hand Branch Studio in Omaha — with Harrison El Dorado adding drums, Sam Stanley playing cello and Brodin on organ and vibraphone — the album is an all-Nebraskan production.

And songs including “Sweet Niobrara, “ which recounts a trip to the scenic river, and “I Will Follow You to Willow,” a love letter to an unincorporated Nebraska hamlet, make direct references to the state while others, such as “Hideaway,” capture the yearning for the peace of home.

In a narrow sense, it’s hard to classify the Wildwoods. While they’ve been tagged as bluegrass and traditional folk, they’re neither. Nor do they sound like the groups to which they’re often compared.

“People say Nickel Creek, people always say Peter, Paul and Mary,” Vaggalis said. “I feel like the only Peter, Paul and Mary resemblance we have is that we’re two guys and a girl and do three-part harmony. Whenever I listen to the music, it feels really different.”

That different sound is rooted in Nebraska, specifically Lincoln’s music scene, where the trio that attended Lincoln Pius X Catholic High School and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln grew up musically.

Unlike some cities that are, say, known for bluegrass or the blues, Noah Gose said, “Lincoln is such a mixing pot of so many different genres. I think growing up and going to so many shows and just seeing all these different kinds of groups and songwriters around town influenced us to just try to make our own path. … We’re not pulling from just one tradition.”

Other influences pop out on “Dear Meadowlark.” Noah Gose said he was listening to “a lot of Simon and Garfunkel when I was writing,” as well as Joni Mitchell, Crosby, Stills & Nash, the Milk Carton Kids, the Beatles and Gillian Welch and David Rawlings.

Since they began as a duo just out of high school a decade ago, the Wildwoods have specialized in beautifully arranged, precisely sung harmony vocals.

“In the beginning, it seemed like a more difficult task, and we definitely sang easier harmonies than we do now,” Chloe Gose said. “Now we have a little bit more thought behind them. Because we’ve been playing for so long together and we’ve essentially grown up together, (it) has made it easier and easier.”

Enhancing what were once two-part harmonies, Vaggalis, a supporting Wildwoods musician for five years who became a full band member in 2022, compared his harmonies to “a little puzzle piece … kind of fitting in.”

Credit: Ben M Collins Photography Credit: Ben M Collins Photography

So, who are the music lovers the band is drawing to hear those harmonies?

“I feel like it’s a lot of folk fans or indie folk,” Chloe Gose said. “I don’t know that a lot of our fans really know the term Americana. There are some bluegrass fans, too, because in our sets, we have a couple songs that are more bluegrass based.”

Since the videos took off online, the Wildwoods have increased their national visibility by, for instance appearing in NPR Tiny Desk Concert contests..

They’ve spent more than half the last few years on the road, taking their Lincoln-rooted music across the country.

“I feel like so many of our friends could do it, could do what we’re doing, if they really wanted to,” Chloe Gose said. “Not everybody wants to live that kind of life. I always say, you kind of have to get comfortable with being uncomfortable, because it’s very hard.”

A couple weeks after “Dear Meadowlark” was released, the Wildwoods loaded up their van to start the first of about a dozen short tours this year.

“It’s kind of this cycle of two to three weeks and back for a week,” Noah Gose said of the band’s summer touring. “That’ll go all the way up until October. … We’ll be back home for a while in November so we can play a big album release show, with lots of Lincoln bands for our Lincoln friends, who we love.”

Concert Preview

The Wildwoods

7 p.m. June 17 at Eddie’s Attic. $20.03-$24.20. 515 N. McDonough St., Decatur. 404-377-4976, eddiesattic.com.