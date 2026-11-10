AA Weekend Picks Mannheim Steamroller and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend Activities include a Cookie Crawl in Marietta and a cocktail event Alpharetta. Share Mannheim Steamroller brings its Christmas show, featuring holiday classics and multimedia effects, to the Fox Theatre on Saturday. (Courtesy of Mannheim Steamroller/Fox Theatre and Matt Christine Photography)

AJC By Mary Caldwell – For Access ATL 48 minutes ago

Looking for something to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? The fun includes a Veterans Day Parade with marching bands, floats and more, as well as the debut of several holiday mainstays. Here are our top 15 things to do this weekend. Marietta Square Holiday Cookie Crawl Get your festive Cookie Crawl shopping bag and head to 12 participating Marietta Square businesses to score a cookie from local bakeries at each one. The Square will be buzzing with candlelight shopping, and proceeds from the Crawl will go to support the Georgia Symphony Orchestra. 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. $40. Marietta Square, 99 S. Park Square NE, Marietta.

‘Little Shop of Horrors’ Celebrate the 40th anniversary of the cult classic sci-fi musical comedy with host Ellen Greene, who originated the role of Audrey in the stage musical and starred in the popular film adaptation. A meet-and-greet package includes signed memorabilia and photo ops. 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. $64.70 and up. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. Related Story 20 free things to do in metro Atlanta in November October 30, 2026 Fernbank After Dark Fernbank After Dark returns to the natural history museum Friday, with hands-on science, music, small plates and drinks, and more. (Courtesy of the Fernbank Museum of Natural History) Have fun at Fernbank After Dark with hands-on science, music, small plates and drinks, as you explore the weird, wonderful side of the animal kingdom. The film “American Amazon” will premiere during the event.

7-11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. $23.95. Fernbank Museum of Natural History, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta.

Friday Night Hike: Wildlife in Fall Take a guided hike led by an experienced naturalist as light turns to dark. You’ll experience the shift in birdsong, the chorus of frogs and insects rising, and even how the forest smells different once the heat of the day lifts. 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13 (and continuing on Fridays through Dec. 11). $7 for nonmembers, $5 for members. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. Skate the Station Lace up your skates and get ready to glide! Skate the Station returns to Atlantic Station on Saturday and continues into the new year. (Courtesy of Atlantic Station) Metro Atlanta’s largest outdoor ice rink returns for its new season, so lace up your skates (included with your skate time) and glide under the twinkling lights with the Midtown skyline as a backdrop.

Times vary by day; reservations available every 30 minutes. Friday, Nov. 13-Monday, Jan. 18. $20. Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta.

Mobility for All 5K Everyone is welcome to move at their own pace — whether you’re a seasoned runner, casual walker, pushing a stroller or bringing your leashed dog — in this run/walk at Cauley Creek Park in Johns Creek. 7:30 a.m.-noon. Saturday, Nov. 14. Free. Cauley Creek Park, 7255 Bell Road, Johns Creek. Related Story America’s oldest city tells lesser known chapters of American history September 24, 2026 Atlanta Babypalooza Baby Expo The Atlanta Babypalooza Baby Expo brings together the resources, experts and support you need during your journey from pregnancy to preschool. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. Free admission. Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth.

Veterans Day Parade The annual Marietta Veterans Day Parade includes marching bands, drill teams, floats, military vehicles and veterans’ organizations.

10:40 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 14. Marietta Square, 99 S. Park Square NE, Marietta. Acworth Charm — Tour of Homes Stroll through the heart of Acworth by walking, driving or taking a golf cart shuttle to visit several participating homes and see their distinct architectural styles and interior designs. All proceeds from Acworth Charm will benefit Brookwood Christian School’s scholarship fund. Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. $25 in advance, $30 day of. Tour starts at TRG Vino Market, 4823 S. Main St., Acworth. Alpharetta Fall Cocktail Crawl Join the Cocktail Crawl to sample five 5-ounce cocktails at your choice of participating downtown bars and restaurants, socialize and enjoy live entertainment. Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. $42.21 or $35.53 each for groups of four or more. Participating restaurants and bars, downtown Alpharetta.

Related Story Diwali celebrations, holiday pop-up bars and more November food events November 10, 2026 Goat Yoga on the Farm Join a one-hour beginner-friendly yoga class led by a certified instructor and accompanied by plenty of gentle Nigerian dwarf goats. You’ll also have time after class to mingle and take photos. 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. $30. Double Durango Farm, 2910 Tig Knight Road, Loganville. ‘Mannheim Steamroller Christmas’ Grammy Award-winner Chip Davis brings “Mannheim Steamroller Christmas” to the Fox Theatre, with a show featuring Christmas classics against a backdrop of multimedia effects. 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. $64.40 and up. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. Johns Creek Literary Fair Keynote speaker Ariel Lawhon, bestselling author of books including “The Frozen River,” will discuss her latest work, “The Pirate Queen,” at the Johns Creek Literary Fair. A panel of acclaimed regional suspense writers will be held, and Patti Callahan Henry, bestselling author of 17 novels, will also appear along with 30 local authors.

3-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. Free registration for reserved tickets, $45 for VIP tickets. Johns Creek United Methodist Church, 11180 Medlock Bridge Road, Johns Creek. Related Story Trails, arts and great eats: Your city guide to Woodstock October 1, 2026 Garden Lights, Holiday Nights Garden Lights, Holiday Nights opens Saturday at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens. (Courtesy of Joey Ivansco) Atlanta Botanical Garden will glow as Garden Lights, Holiday Nights gets underway with expanded displays along the Flower Walk, the return of the Imaginary Worlds mosaiculture dragon and new choreography for Nature’s Wonders, the world’s largest curtain of light and sound. Saturday, Nov. 14-Sunday, Jan. 10. Adults $29.95 and up, kids age 3-12 $26.95 and up. Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta. Light Up Dunwoody Join in a festive afternoon at Light Up Dunwoody featuring photos with Santa, youth dance and musical performances, food and drinks, games and giveaways, creative crafts, and a tree and menorah lighting just after sunset.