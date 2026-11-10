Mannheim Steamroller and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
Activities include a Cookie Crawl in Marietta and a cocktail event Alpharetta.
AJC
By Mary Caldwell – For Access ATL
Looking for something to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? The fun includes a Veterans Day Parade with marching bands, floats and more, as well as the debut of several holiday mainstays. Here are our top 15 things to do this weekend.
Marietta Square Holiday Cookie Crawl
Get your festive Cookie Crawl shopping bag and head to 12 participating Marietta Square businesses to score a cookie from local bakeries at each one. The Square will be buzzing with candlelight shopping, and proceeds from the Crawl will go to support the Georgia Symphony Orchestra.
4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. $40. Marietta Square, 99 S. Park Square NE, Marietta.
‘Little Shop of Horrors’
Celebrate the 40th anniversary of the cult classic sci-fi musical comedy with host Ellen Greene, who originated the role of Audrey in the stage musical and starred in the popular film adaptation. A meet-and-greet package includes signed memorabilia and photo ops.
8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. $64.70 and up. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta.
Have fun at Fernbank After Dark with hands-on science, music, small plates and drinks, as you explore the weird, wonderful side of the animal kingdom. The film “American Amazon” will premiere during the event.
7-11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. $23.95. Fernbank Museum of Natural History, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta.
Friday Night Hike: Wildlife in Fall
Take a guided hike led by an experienced naturalist as light turns to dark. You’ll experience the shift in birdsong, the chorus of frogs and insects rising, and even how the forest smells different once the heat of the day lifts.
7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13 (and continuing on Fridays through Dec. 11). $7 for nonmembers, $5 for members. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody.
Skate the Station
Metro Atlanta’s largest outdoor ice rink returns for its new season, so lace up your skates (included with your skate time) and glide under the twinkling lights with the Midtown skyline as a backdrop.
Times vary by day; reservations available every 30 minutes. Friday, Nov. 13-Monday, Jan. 18. $20. Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta.
Mobility for All 5K
Everyone is welcome to move at their own pace — whether you’re a seasoned runner, casual walker, pushing a stroller or bringing your leashed dog — in this run/walk at Cauley Creek Park in Johns Creek.
7:30 a.m.-noon. Saturday, Nov. 14. Free. Cauley Creek Park, 7255 Bell Road, Johns Creek.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. Free admission. Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth.
Veterans Day Parade
The annual Marietta Veterans Day Parade includes marching bands, drill teams, floats, military vehicles and veterans’ organizations.
10:40 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 14. Marietta Square, 99 S. Park Square NE, Marietta.
Acworth Charm — Tour of Homes
Stroll through the heart of Acworth by walking, driving or taking a golf cart shuttle to visit several participating homes and see their distinct architectural styles and interior designs. All proceeds from Acworth Charm will benefit Brookwood Christian School’s scholarship fund.
Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. $25 in advance, $30 day of. Tour starts at TRG Vino Market, 4823 S. Main St., Acworth.
Alpharetta Fall Cocktail Crawl
Join the Cocktail Crawl to sample five 5-ounce cocktails at your choice of participating downtown bars and restaurants, socialize and enjoy live entertainment.
Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. $42.21 or $35.53 each for groups of four or more. Participating restaurants and bars, downtown Alpharetta.
Grammy Award-winner Chip Davis brings “Mannheim Steamroller Christmas” to the Fox Theatre, with a show featuring Christmas classics against a backdrop of multimedia effects.
3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. $64.40 and up. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta.
Johns Creek Literary Fair
Keynote speaker Ariel Lawhon, bestselling author of books including “The Frozen River,” will discuss her latest work, “The Pirate Queen,” at the Johns Creek Literary Fair. A panel of acclaimed regional suspense writers will be held, and Patti Callahan Henry, bestselling author of 17 novels, will also appear along with 30 local authors.
3-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. Free registration for reserved tickets, $45 for VIP tickets. Johns Creek United Methodist Church, 11180 Medlock Bridge Road, Johns Creek.
Atlanta Botanical Garden will glow as Garden Lights, Holiday Nights gets underway with expanded displays along the Flower Walk, the return of the Imaginary Worlds mosaiculture dragon and new choreography for Nature’s Wonders, the world’s largest curtain of light and sound.
Saturday, Nov. 14-Sunday, Jan. 10. Adults $29.95 and up, kids age 3-12 $26.95 and up. Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta.
Light Up Dunwoody
Join in a festive afternoon at Light Up Dunwoody featuring photos with Santa, youth dance and musical performances, food and drinks, games and giveaways, creative crafts, and a tree and menorah lighting just after sunset.