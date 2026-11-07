Holiday Guide 7 of the most dazzling holiday light displays in Georgia Grab your keys and check out some amazing light work throughout the Peach State. Share "Nature's Wonders," the central attraction at "Garden Lights, Holiday Nights," is made up of 529 strings of lights synchronized to music. Visitors meander along the canopy walk to watch the spectacle at Atlanta Botanic Garden. (Danielle Charbonneau/AJC)

AJC By Staff 1 hour ago

When it comes to holiday light displays, Georgia has some of the most beautiful. Some holiday light shows are drive-throughs, while others allow you to bundle up and stroll. But all of these places are sure to get you into the holiday spirit. Here are seven of the most dazzling holiday light displays in Georgia: Garden Lights, Holiday Nights at Atlanta Botanical Garden Stroll through Atlanta Botanical Garden for thrills that hit all of the senses. See lighted sculptures glow harmoniously with holiday tunes, enjoy refreshments and admire the Ice Goddess. Tickets are timed and must be bought online. Through Jan. 10; 1345 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta, GA 30309; 404-876-5859, atlantabg.org

Stone Mountain Christmas Hope you made the “nice” list! Santa appears at Stone Mountain Christmas. (Courtesy of Stone Mountain Park) Each day during Stone Mountain Christmas, guests can experience the “World’s Largest Christmas Light Show,” journey through the “Musical Frosted Forest,” schedule a meet-and-greet with Santa and friends, see Aurora the Princess of Light, hear carolers and so much more. Entertainment options rotate throughout the season, so be sure to check the schedule before booking your tickets.

Through Jan. 3 (except Christmas Day); 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain, GA 30083; 800-401-2407; stonemountainpark.com

Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Over Georgia Six Flags Over Georgia will host its Holiday in the Park, an exciting adventure for kids of all ages, complete with light displays and the Holiday Neighborhood walks.

Guests can also take a ride aboard the North Pole Express train, visit the S’Mores Zone, stroll through the Joy to the World Walk to see how cultures around the world celebrate the season and pause for a photo with Santa himself. And for the holiday thrill seeker in your life, a selection of roller coasters and thrill rides await. Through Jan. 3; 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell, Georgia 30168; sixflags.com/overgeorgia Rock City’s Enchanted Garden of Lights Now in its 32nd year, this winter wonderland continues to be an annual tradition for many in Georgia and Tennessee — and for good reason. The award-winning light displays, special holiday activities and live seasonal music all amplify the experience, making it a special outing for all.

Bonus: Rock City’s Enchanted Garden of Lights is located atop Lookout Mountain in Georgia, just 6 miles from downtown Chattanooga, which offers plenty of its own holiday fun if you want to make a weekend out of it. Through Dec. 31 (except Christmas Eve); 1400 Patten Road, Lookout Mountain, GA 30750; 706-820-2531; seerockcity.com

Lights of Life at Life University Drive around Life University’s campus to see this holiday light spectacular. Every night from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve, you can see Georgia’s most affordable and beautifully curated light display. Pony rides, train rides, a petting zoo and concessions are also available at Lights of Life. Through Dec. 31; 1269 Barclay Circle, Marietta, GA 30060; 800-543-3202; life.edu/lights-of-life Holiday Lights of Woodstock Holiday Lights of Woodstock, a drive-through light display benefiting the Anna Crawford Children’s Center, features more than two million dazzling lights, plus vendors and special appearances from Santa.

Through Dec. 31 (except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day); 150 Dixie Dr., Woodstock, GA 30189; holidaylightsofga.com/woodstock Magical Nights of Lights at Lanier Islands Lanier Islands’ drive-through holiday light display is one of the most impressive in the Atlanta area. And with Margaritaville’s License to Chill Snow Island experience offering tubing, skating and more, you can make a full day of it!