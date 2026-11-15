AA Weekend Picks ‘A Magical Cirque Christmas’ and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend Activities include the kickoff of Lawrenceville’s Christkindl Market. Share World-class acrobats, aerialists and more talented performers will take part in “A Magical Cirque Christmas” in Sandy Springs on Saturday, Nov. 21. (Courtesy of Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center)

AJC By Mary Caldwell – For Access ATL 1 hour ago

Looking for something to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? The fun includes a Stone Mountain Christmas, which is packed with things to do and see, including loads of twinkling lights and a nightly parade. Here are our top 15 things to do this weekend. Stone Mountain Christmas Enjoy lots of holiday activities at Stone Mountain Christmas, including visits with Santa, twinkling lights, a nightly parade, “The Nutcracker” walk-through experience, and a Christmas drone and light show. 2-9 p.m. Continuing through Sunday, Jan. 3 (see website for individual event times and closed days). $39.99 for adults, $36.99 for ages 3-11. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain.

Avondale Cow Parade “The Cows Are Coming,” a public arts initiative throughout DeKalb County, includes the installation of 13 life-sized fiberglass cows, and Avondale’s Mikey the Cow will be “moooved” to Dewey Brown Plaza in a parade where you’re encouraged to dress in black and white. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. Along the multimodal sidewalk from the Avondale Arts Center to Dewey Brown Plaza (84 N. Avondale Rd. to 64 N. Avondale Rd.), Avondale. Holiday Party Murder Mystery Dinner Theater Show Participate in a live immersive theatrical event as you collaborate to unravel a mystery — and where you may even become a suspect in the crime! Your ticket includes a three-course meal. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. $79.27. Hudson Grille, 2500 Cobb Place Lane NW, Kennesaw.

‘A Very Grinchy Christmas’ Southern Ballet Theatre’s “A Very Grinchy Christmas” puts a playful dance twist on Dr. Seuss’ classic holiday story.

Friday, Nov. 20-Sunday, Nov. 22. Tickets start at $28.70. Lawrenceville Arts Center, 147 E. Crogan St., Lawrenceville. Related Story 20 free things to do in metro Atlanta in November October 30, 2026 Christkindl Market Experience Old World charm in a festival holiday market held in Lawrenceville from Friday, Nov. 20-Thursday, Dec. 24 that’s filled with handmade products, foods and beverages. (Courtesy of Explore Gwinnett) Experience Old World charm at this festival holiday market featuring handmade products, food and beverages. Friday, Nov. 20-Thursday, Dec. 24 (closed Thanksgiving Day). Free admission. Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie St., Lawrenceville. Acworth Turkey Chase A Peachtree Road Race qualifier, the Acworth Turkey Chase 5K takes place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21. (Courtesy of city of Acworth) Take a 5K run through downtown Acworth and along the shores of Lake Acworth in this Peachtree Road Race qualifier that benefits the Tackle Hunger program. 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. $30 (timed run), $20 (untimed fun run), $5 (Little Pilgrim Trot). Historic Downtown Acworth, 4415 Center St., Acworth.

Historic Lyon Farm plantation tour Tour the Lyon Farm, one of the few plantation homes left intact in Georgia, to explore the land’s cultural history from Indigenous peoples, subsistence white settlers, enslaved African American families and free Black communities.

10 a.m.-noon. Saturday, Nov. 21. $13.51. Historic Lyon Farm, 4506 Lyons Road, Stonecrest. Thanksgiving Community Music Festival Celebrate Thanksgiving at this community festival featuring live music and Thanksgiving-themed activities. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. Free. 346 W. Trinity Place, Decatur. Polar Plunge Take the plunge or cheer on others at Tucker’s Kelley Cofer Pool, where costumes and festive wear are encouraged. 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. $5 per person to participate (registration is required). Kelley Cofer Park, 4259 N. Park Dr., Tucker.

Fall & Flavor Festival Spend your Saturday afternoon enjoying food truck favorites, drink specials, live music and DJ sets, and game-day action on big screens at the Fall & Flavor Festival in Roswell.

Noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. Free admission. You42 Studios, 11000 Alpharetta Highway, Roswell. Gwinnett Glows Holiday festivities at Gwinnett Glows include a tree lighting ceremony, entertainment, vendors and crafts, food trucks and hot cocoa, photos with Santa, and a lantern parade (Build your own lantern at the event’s workshop). 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. Free admission; $25 for lantern workshop). Gas South District, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. ‘A Magical Cirque Christmas’ “A Magical Cirque Christmas” features world-class acrobats, aerialists, contortionists, jugglers and a Guinness World Record hair suspension artist in a show that’s set to a soundtrack of modern holiday hits. 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. $69.50 and up. Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, Byers Theatre, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs.

Light Up the Season Lantern Parade and Lighting Celebration Piedmont Park comes aglow with the Light Up the Season Lantern Parade and Lighting Celebration on Sunday, Nov. 22. (Courtesy of DVPhotoVideo) Take part in a Lantern Parade led by the Seed & Feed Band, gather in the Meadow for the lighting of Piedmont Park’s Great Tree, menorah and kinara, and continue the evening at Park Tavern for a family holiday movie and hot cocoa. 5-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22. Free. Piedmont Park, 1320 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta. Dunwoody Village Holiday Celebration and Lantern Parade Embrace the season in Dunwoody Village with events including a lantern parade, music and dance performances, a mobile petting zoo, train rides, a classic and exotic car display, and a tree lighting with Santa. 3-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22. Free admission. Throughout Dunwoody Village, Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody.