‘A Magical Cirque Christmas’ and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
Activities include the kickoff of Lawrenceville’s Christkindl Market.
AJC
By Mary Caldwell – For Access ATL
Looking for something to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? The fun includes a Stone Mountain Christmas, which is packed with things to do and see, including loads of twinkling lights and a nightly parade. Here are our top 15 things to do this weekend.
Stone Mountain Christmas
Enjoy lots of holiday activities at Stone Mountain Christmas, including visits with Santa, twinkling lights, a nightly parade, “The Nutcracker” walk-through experience, and a Christmas drone and light show.
2-9 p.m. Continuing through Sunday, Jan. 3 (see website for individual event times and closed days). $39.99 for adults, $36.99 for ages 3-11. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain.
Avondale Cow Parade
“The Cows Are Coming,” a public arts initiative throughout DeKalb County, includes the installation of 13 life-sized fiberglass cows, and Avondale’s Mikey the Cow will be “moooved” to Dewey Brown Plaza in a parade where you’re encouraged to dress in black and white.
3:30-4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. Along the multimodal sidewalk from the Avondale Arts Center to Dewey Brown Plaza (84 N. Avondale Rd. to 64 N. Avondale Rd.), Avondale.
Holiday Party Murder Mystery Dinner Theater Show
Participate in a live immersive theatrical event as you collaborate to unravel a mystery — and where you may even become a suspect in the crime! Your ticket includes a three-course meal.
7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. $79.27. Hudson Grille, 2500 Cobb Place Lane NW, Kennesaw.
Tour the Lyon Farm, one of the few plantation homes left intact in Georgia, to explore the land’s cultural history from Indigenous peoples, subsistence white settlers, enslaved African American families and free Black communities.
Holiday festivities at Gwinnett Glows include a tree lighting ceremony, entertainment, vendors and crafts, food trucks and hot cocoa, photos with Santa, and a lantern parade (Build your own lantern at the event’s workshop).
5-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. Free admission; $25 for lantern workshop). Gas South District, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth.
‘A Magical Cirque Christmas’
“A Magical Cirque Christmas” features world-class acrobats, aerialists, contortionists, jugglers and a Guinness World Record hair suspension artist in a show that’s set to a soundtrack of modern holiday hits.
8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. $69.50 and up. Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, Byers Theatre, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs.
Light Up the Season Lantern Parade and Lighting Celebration
Take part in a Lantern Parade led by the Seed & Feed Band, gather in the Meadow for the lighting of Piedmont Park’s Great Tree, menorah and kinara, and continue the evening at Park Tavern for a family holiday movie and hot cocoa.
5-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22. Free. Piedmont Park, 1320 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta.
Dunwoody Village Holiday Celebration and Lantern Parade
Embrace the season in Dunwoody Village with events including a lantern parade, music and dance performances, a mobile petting zoo, train rides, a classic and exotic car display, and a tree lighting with Santa.
3-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22. Free admission. Throughout Dunwoody Village, Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody.