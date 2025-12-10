Travel
Columbia, where the South drops the act
South Carolina’s capital is often overshadowed by its flashier neighbors, but Columbia offers raw grit, history and a kind of beauty that only reveals itself when you lean in.
Birmingham is for lovers
Come to Birmingham expecting to learn what people were fighting against. But stay long enough to let the city embrace you. We have a weekend guide.
Revival as a way of life in Charlotte
From intimate gatherings over soul food or cockails to block parties, the city renews itself daily through the simple act of coming together.
More Travel News
Delta’s latest elite frequent flyer changes reflect broader strategy
The airline is reducing its AmEx credit card statement benefit, but boosting miles and status gifting ability.
Delta ‘prioritizing’ upgrades to Atlanta Sky Clubs. Here’s what that means.
“We’re prioritizing Atlanta as a critical next step for our lounge network,” after customer feedback, Delta executive Dwight James told the AJC.
This sight in a Georgia town’s skyline just might bring tears to your eyes
Amid rolling Georgia farmland that is home to the Vidalia onion, an architecture-meets-agriculture ornament sits atop the Toombs County courthouse.