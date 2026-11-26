Kids and adults can skate to holiday music and warm up with hot cocoa during one-hour sessions at the second Skate City Springs at Sandy Springs' City Green. (Courtesy of Thomas Swofford/City of Sandy Springs)

Remember Holiday on Ice, the slick international touring show that would (and still does) slide into many cities around this most wonderful time of the year?

As Atlanta has matured and has become home to plenty of newcomers from climes where ice skating is more of a thing, the metro area has become its own “holiday on ice” each winter. In this roundup, we spotlight five skating rinks in and around the city where you can be the star of your own ice show.

Spread holiday cheer with family and friends by gliding around ice skating rinks, often under dazzling Christmas lights and cheerful decorations — then kick back with hot chocolate or another favorite warming beverage. Many of these rinks have additional activities, such as taking photos with Santa, a petting zoo, lawn games, mini golf and roasting s’mores over fire pits. Rinks are open to ice skaters of all levels, whether you intend to practice a dazzling 2-foot spin or use a supportive skate helper to prevent falls. These are the places where you can shine: