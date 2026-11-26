5 places to show off your ice skating moves in and around Atlanta
Novice or pro, you can enjoy some time on the ice at these locations.
AJC
By Carolyn Desalu – For the AJC
Remember Holiday on Ice, the slick international touring show that would (and still does) slide into many cities around this most wonderful time of the year?
As Atlanta has matured and has become home to plenty of newcomers from climes where ice skating is more of a thing, the metro area has become its own “holiday on ice” each winter. In this roundup, we spotlight five skating rinks in and around the city where you can be the star of your own ice show.
Spread holiday cheer with family and friends by gliding around ice skating rinks, often under dazzling Christmas lights and cheerful decorations — then kick back with hot chocolate or another favorite warming beverage. Many of these rinks have additional activities, such as taking photos with Santa, a petting zoo, lawn games, mini golf and roasting s’mores over fire pits. Rinks are open to ice skaters of all levels, whether you intend to practice a dazzling 2-foot spin or use a supportive skate helper to prevent falls. These are the places where you can shine:
Avalon on Ice
Here, in the middle of a shopping plaza, visitors can find an expansive ice skating rink inspired by the famed one at New York City’s Rockefeller Center. At the aptly called Avalon on Ice, guests can lace up their skates and glide across the rink under colorful lights and holiday decorations, setting the mood for a memorable experience.
Through Jan. 18. $18 for adults, $14 for ages 9 and younger (tickets include skate rentals). The Plaza at Avalon, 400 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. experienceavalon.com
Skate the Sky at the Roof at Ponce City Market
Have a happy holiday experience at Skate the Sky at the Roof at Ponce City Market, which has been transformed into a dreamy winterscape replete with unobstructed views of the Atlanta Beltline and skyline. Guests can reserve 50-minute slots that include ice skating rentals and admission to Skyline Park for games and mini golf. For private moments with family, friends or as a group, book an “igloo,” an outdoor, enclosed space that comes with seating for up to six people, hot chocolate or a bottle of Champagne, a basket of sweets and treats and, of course, ice skating for all.
Nov. 27-Jan. 3. Included with admission to the Roof at Ponce City Market; skate rental is $5. Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. poncecityroof.com/holidays-2026
Skate the Station at Atlantic Station
Returning to Midtown is a holiday favorite, Skate the Station at Atlantic Station. Guests can learn to skate, improve their skills or show off their perfect figure eights surrounded by an array of shops, restaurants and colorful Christmas decorations. After working up a sweat, head to the nearby Skate Shack for snacks or dining at one of the many restaurants at this open-air mall.
Through Jan. 18. $20 per person, including skate rentals. Reservations required. Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta. atlanticstation.com
Rudolph’s Rink
Rudolph’s Rink is the anchor of Holidays in the ‘Haven, Brookhaven’s grouping of Christmas-themed activities including movie screenings, arts and crafts and family lawn games. Register in advance for free 45-minute sessions (walk-up sessions are limited to availability).
Plan to spend a day here and add postskating activities to your agenda, such as Santa’s Village (arts and crafts), Festive Food Lane (food trucks and concessions) and “Grinch Games” (family lawn game area).
Through Jan. 3 (except Christmas Eve and Day, and New Year’s Day). Free. Brookhaven Park, 4158 Peachtree Rd., Brookhaven, GA 30319. brookhavenga.gov
Rudolph’s Rink is the anchor of Holidays in the ‘Haven, Brookhaven’s grouping of Christmas-themed activities including movie screenings, arts and crafts and family lawn games. Register in advance for free 45-minute sessions (walk-up sessions are limited to availability).
Plan to spend a day here and add postskating activities to your agenda, such as Santa’s Village (arts and crafts), Festive Food Lane (food trucks and concessions) and “Grinch Games” (family lawn game area).
Through Jan. 3 (except Christmas Eve and Day, and New Year’s Day). Free. Brookhaven Park, 4158 Peachtree Rd., Brookhaven, GA 30319. brookhavenga.gov
Skate City Springs
Experience a winter wonderland with a background of sparkling lights and festive music at Skate City Springs at City Green. The rink offers one-hour sessions for ice skaters and free skate helpers, a walker-like sliding prop to help provide balance and support. Themed nights include K-Pop Vibe, Pajama Party, and Intergalactic Skate Party, featuring free hot cocoa when you dress up.
Guests can relax by firepits, enjoy hot cocoa and snacks and shop at a merchandise tent with cold weather souvenirs and necessities such as mittens, scarves, caps, mugs, coloring books and luxurious faux fur blankets.
Through Jan. 18. $15 for adults, $12 for ages 2-9 (Mon.-Thur.); $18 for adults, $15 for ages 2-9 (Fri.-Sun.); tickets include skate rentals. City Green, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. citysprings.com/skate