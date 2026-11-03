If you can’t get seats at your favorite venue, don’t fret. There are productions throughout metro Atlanta.

If you can’t get seats at your favorite venue, don’t fret. There are productions throughout metro Atlanta.

Stay on your toes, Atlantans, because tickets for the beloved holiday ballet “The Nutcracker” are on sale now and will likely go quickly.

The story of Clara and her nutcracker prince, who comes to life to battle the Mouse King, began as a children’s tale written by E.T.A. Hoffmann. The ballet was written and orchestrated by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky between February 1891 and April 1892.

If you can’t get seats at your favorite venue, don’t fret. There are productions throughout metro Atlanta. Here are three of our favorites.

‘Urban Nutcracker’

Ballethnic Dance Company and School Co-Founders/Co-Directors Nena Gilreath and Waverly Lucas perform in the Arabian Pas de Deux scene of The Urban Nutcracker, an Atlanta-inspired adaptation of the classic Tchaikovsky ballet. (Courtesy of Ballethnic Dance Company)

Ballethnic Dance Co.’s “Urban Nutcracker” returns to the Porter Sanford III Performing Arts & Community Center. A much-loved holiday tradition in Atlanta’s Black community, the production “gives Black audiences a unique, highly relatable take on a ballet that was first performed in St. Petersburg, Russia, in 1892 and which, in most white companies, still reflects a European sensibility. It has also given generations of young Black and brown dancers an opportunity to be part of a community and learn life lessons as well as arabesques.”