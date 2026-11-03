Stay on your toes, Atlantans, because tickets for the beloved holiday ballet “The Nutcracker” are on sale now and will likely go quickly.
The story of Clara and her nutcracker prince, who comes to life to battle the Mouse King, began as a children’s tale written by E.T.A. Hoffmann. The ballet was written and orchestrated by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky between February 1891 and April 1892.
If you can’t get seats at your favorite venue, don’t fret. There are productions throughout metro Atlanta. Here are three of our favorites.
‘Urban Nutcracker’
Ballethnic Dance Co.’s “Urban Nutcracker” returns to the Porter Sanford III Performing Arts & Community Center. A much-loved holiday tradition in Atlanta’s Black community, the production “gives Black audiences a unique, highly relatable take on a ballet that was first performed in St. Petersburg, Russia, in 1892 and which, in most white companies, still reflects a European sensibility. It has also given generations of young Black and brown dancers an opportunity to be part of a community and learn life lessons as well as arabesques.”
Friday, Dec. 18-Sunday, Dec. 20. Porter Sanford III Performing Arts & Community Center, 3181 Rainbow Dr., Decatur, GA 30034. ballethnic.org
‘The Nutcracker’
The Atlanta Ballet’s classic performance of “The Nutcracker” returns to Cobb Energy Centre for most of December. “Falling snowflakes, twirling flowers and spinning stars” guide Marie (Clara’s name in the original story) and her prince through a wonderland created by modern technology and traditional stage magic.
The official ballet of Georgia, the Atlanta Ballet has been entertaining audiences for 92 years.
Dec. 5-26. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Pkwy., Atlanta, GA 30339. atlantaballet.com