AA Weekend Picks Cabbagetown’s Chomp & Stomp and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend Activities include the Decatur Wine Festival and Taste of Kennesaw. Share Sample wines and enjoy snacks at the annual Decatur Wine Festival on Saturday, Nov. 7. (INMO Creative/courtesy of Decatur Arts Alliance)

AJC By Mary Caldwell – For Access ATL 19 minutes ago

Looking for something to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? The fun includes a Diwali celebration in Dunwoody and a reunion of 1990s local music acts, as well as oddities, vinyl and more for sale at the Atlanta Punk Flea Market. Here are our top 15 things to do this weekend. Sam Taylor-Johnson: ‘She Was I’ British artist, photographer and filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson’s exhibition “She Was I” is on view at Jackson Fine Art through Saturday, Jan. 23, 2027. (Jason Getz/AJC) British artist, photographer and filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson’s exhibition traces her explorations of the self through portraiture in both her photography and film work. It begins with early black-and-white photos she took as a student in London in the 1990s and also includes her newest series “Self Portrait in Dark Water,” which will be presented to U.S. audiences for the first time.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays until Jan. 23, 2027. Jackson Fine Art, 3122 E. Shadowlawn Ave. NE, Atlanta. Starbar Homecoming Legendary Little Five Points music venue Star Community Bar recently announced it was closing at the end of the year, but they’re going out with a bang. This weekend, they’re hosting a homecoming, featuring some of the best local bands from the 1990s and early 2000s. Mainstays like the Moto-Litas and the Woggles will be joined by old favorites including the Lost Continentals, the Lizardmen, Sonoramic Commando and Jitney Rays — all of which are reuniting for the event. 7 p.m. to midnight. Friday, Nov. 6 and 6 p.m. to midnight. Saturday, Nov. 7. $25 for single-night tickets; $40 for both nights. Star Community Bar, 437 Moreland Ave. NE, Atlanta. Tree Tour: Virginia Highland Neighborhood Arboretum Take a walk through one of Atlanta’s oldest neighborhoods and tour its arboretum to learn about the trees and explore the urban forest. The tour will be led by Jim Long, a certified volunteer with Trees Atlanta.

10 a.m. to noon. Saturday, Nov. 7. Free, but registration is required. Meet at the triangle at Virginia Avenue and Highland Avenue near Murphy’s restaurant, Atlanta.

Related Story 20 free things to do in metro Atlanta in November Wilderness Inquiry Community Day This day of free entry to the Chattahoochee Nature Center includes partner exhibits, the chance to explore the center’s grounds and a brief canoe paddle on the river aboard a 10-person “canoemobile.” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Free, but advance registration is required. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. Taste of Kennesaw Try samples from your choice of more than 35 restaurants and enjoy a beverage in the Beer Garden at Taste of Kennesaw, which supports five local charities. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Free admission with samples ranging from $1-$10 each. Along main street in downtown Kennesaw.

Chomp & Stomp Get your fill of chili samples and stomp your feet to bluegrass music at Cabbagetown’s annual Chomp & Stomp on Saturday, Nov. 7. (Steve Schaefer/Special to the AJC) Chomp & Stomp returns to Cabbagetown with samples of more than 100 different chilis to try as well as bluegrass performances, a market and the Romp 5K.

8 a.m. (Romp 5K), 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (cookoff and festival). Saturday, Nov. 7. Free admission. Tasting spoons are $12 in advance, but higher at the event; $45 to register for the 5K. Along Wylie Street SE in the Cabbagetown community, Atlanta. Diwali in Dunwoody Celebrate the Festival of Lights with sweet treats, hot tea and an enactment of the story of Diwali. Kids will be able to participate in rangoli (chalk art), make clay lamps and decorate masks to be a part of the play. 5-7 p.m. (with the Story of Diwali enactments at 5:15 and 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. $30. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Dr., Dunwoody.

Veterans Day Benefit Car Show See cool cars from different years, makes and models, and vote on your favorites. Military and police and fire vehicles will also be at the show, which benefits VFW-aligned non-profits. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Free for spectators, $25 to show a car. Dunwoody Village Shopping Center, 1317 Dunwoody Village Pkwy., Dunwoody.

Decatur Wine Festival The annual Decatur Wine Festival offers samples of more than 350 wines at 70 tables with local vendors selling sweet and savory snacks. A DJ and dancing will also be part of the fun at this event for guests 21 and older. 12:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. $65 in advance; $75 day-of. Decatur Square, 111 E. Court Square, Decatur. Closet Confidential Shop for designer fashions on Saturday, Nov. 7 at Closet Confidential, with proceeds benefiting Dress for Success Georgia. (Courtesy of Dress for Success Georgia) Shop for pre-loved designer fashions, accessories and more to benefit Dress for Success Georgia’s work to help women across the state move forward in their careers and lives. New pieces will also be available, as well as more than 1,200 pieces from more than 70 designers in sizes ranging from 00-2X. Noon-2 p.m. general admission (VIP ticket holders get early access at 10 a.m.). Saturday, Nov. 7. $15 general admission; $25 for VIP. Dress for Success Georgia, 6255 Barfield Rd., Suite 155, Atlanta.

Concert for the Planet Celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Captain Planet Foundation by leaning into the ’90s with a concert by the Wallflowers and a DJ dance party set by Yola. All proceeds will support young environmental change-makers around the world. 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. $38.75 and up. Coca-Cola Roxy, 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. Infinite Realities Comicopia Comics take center stage at Infinite Realities Comicopia with creators, writers, artists, an exhibition of original comic art, cosplay, vendors and collectibles, and more. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8. $30.16 for single-day passes; $52.76 for both days. Tucker Recreation Center, 4898 LaVista Rd., Tucker. Atlanta Punk Flea Market Shop for vintage clothes, vinyl, original art, comic books, handmade jewelry, oddities and much more at this eclectic flea market.