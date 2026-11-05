Announcements The AJC’s new commemorative book, ‘The A: A Love Story,’ is available for preorder 300-page book draws from the AJC’s vast reporting archive and explores Atlanta’s transformation over more than 150 years Share

By AJC 30 minutes ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution announced today its commemorative coffee table book, “The A: A Love Story — The People, the Place, the Paper; 157 Years of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,” is available for preorder at the AJC Store. The book’s more than 300 pages draw from the outlet’s vast archive to produce a volume that details Atlanta’s transformation over the last 150 years. “No organization has told Atlanta’s story as comprehensively as the AJC,” said Leroy Chapman Jr., editor-in-chief of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Through triumphs and challenges, defining moments and everyday stories, the AJC has had the privilege of chronicling the life of this city. We’re proud to share this collection with readers who care deeply about Atlanta and its future.”

The book’s chapters span Atlanta’s story through the decades and across business, social justice, politics, culture, sports, food, music and the arts. The book also features individual essays from business and community leaders, including Leroy Chapman Jr., Ed Bastian, Andrew Young, Shirley Franklin, Dallas Austin, Sheffield Hale, Claudia Martinez, Rand Suffolk, Matt Ryan and Hannah Palmer. Featuring more than 300 photographs and archival images, the book offers a vivid visual journey through Atlanta’s evolution. “What I appreciate most about this book is that no one perspective dominates it,” said Ned Reid, senior creative director at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Historians, journalists, civic leaders, artists and business leaders all show up in these pages. We feel proud that the result feels less a definitive account and more like an ongoing conversation about what Atlanta has been and what it might become.” The book is available for preorder now at the AJC Store for $65.00. ###

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