Commemorative AJC front-page prints, plaques now available in AJC Store

This Nov. 4, 2026, front page features an image by photojournalist Arvin Temkar capturing the moment Bottoms addressed supporters after becoming Georgia’s governor-elect and the first Black woman elected governor of any U.S. state.

Available now through the AJC Store, the commemorative editions preserve a landmark moment in Georgia politics.

Available now through the AJC Store, the commemorative editions preserve a landmark moment in Georgia politics.

Memorialize a landmark moment in Georgia history with a special-edition keepsake featuring The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Nov. 4 front page commemorating Keisha Lance Bottoms’ historic election victory.

This Nov. 4, 2026, front page features an image by photojournalist Arvin Temkar capturing the moment Bottoms addressed supporters after becoming Georgia’s governor-elect and the first Black woman elected governor of any U.S. state.

The front page is available in three styles: a standalone print for $30, an acrylic plaque for $220 and a black-framed plaque for $290.

Plaque and print orders are typically processed and shipped within seven to 14 business days. Commemorative or special items, or periods of high demand, may require additional processing time before shipment.