Commemorative AJC front-page prints, plaques now available in AJC Store

Memorialize a landmark moment in Georgia history with a special-edition keepsake featuring The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Nov. 4 front page commemorating Keisha Lance Bottoms’ historic election victory.
This Nov. 4, 2026, front page features an image by photojournalist Arvin Temkar capturing the moment Bottoms addressed supporters after becoming Georgia’s governor-elect and the first Black woman elected governor of any U.S. state.
The front page is available in three styles: a standalone print for $30, an acrylic plaque for $220 and a black-framed plaque for $290.
Plaque and print orders are typically processed and shipped within seven to 14 business days. Commemorative or special items, or periods of high demand, may require additional processing time before shipment.
The AJC Store launched earlier this year as a marketplace where readers can purchase products celebrating journalism and the Substance and Soul of the South. Browse additional AJC Store offerings, including Substance and Soul merchandise and mugs featuring illustrations by Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist Mike Luckovich.
About The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
For more than 158 years, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has been the South’s source for culture, community and news for curious minds. Today, the AJC tells stories across platforms that empower its audience to understand and engage with their world. With a commitment to accuracy, accountability and innovation, the AJC is building on its legacy to redefine what a local news brand can be. Learn more about us here, and explore the AJC’s essential and engaging reporting, newsletters, podcasts, videos and more at AJC.com and the AJC app.