Announcements AJC announces weekly ‘Flagship’ podcast hosted by AJ Willingham Podcast gives audiences a front-row seat to how AJC journalism is reported, understood and experienced.

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The Atlanta Journal-Constitution today announced the launch of “AJC Flagship,” a new weekly podcast hosted by award-winning journalist AJ Willingham that takes listeners inside the most important stories shaping the South through conversations with the reporters who cover them. The first episode drops Thursday, July 16 in podcast feeds everywhere. Follow, subscribe and listen to the trailer now. Each episode of “AJC Flagship” will bring together the newsroom’s most compelling journalism in a single weekly listen. Through conversations with reporters, narrative storytelling and deeper dives into major investigations, cultural trends, political developments and sports coverage, the podcast gives audiences a front-row seat to how AJC journalism is reported, understood and experienced.

“AJC Flagship couldn’t arrive at a better time for the AJC,” said Leroy Chapman Jr., editor in chief. “Thousands of readers start their mornings with AJ’s unique perspective in our A.M. ATL newsletter. This podcast will be the definitive audio companion to the AJC’s reporting, and we couldn’t be more excited for AJ to bring it all together each week.” “Every week, listeners will hear directly from the journalists behind some of the AJC’s most impactful reporting,” said Samantha Stamler, head of content development and production. “The podcast gives audiences access to the questions, discoveries, reporting journeys and human stories behind the headlines in a way that only audio can.” Read Willingham’s message to AJC readers and future listeners and what she hopes “AJC Flagship” delivers every week. Willingham joined the AJC in January 2025 after her notable tenure as senior culture writer at CNN, where she earned both a National News and Documentary Emmy and a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Award. During her time at CNN, she managed the network’s flagship newsletter franchise, CNN’s 5 Things, and created “The Good Stuff” weekend newsletter.

An Atlanta resident for more than 15 years, Willingham brings extensive experience covering a wide range of local, national and international stories. She has also covered signature Atlanta events, including Dragon Con, the 2019 Super Bowl and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.