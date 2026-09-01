Aging in Atlanta Cruise into September: 6 events for Atlanta grandparents this season From live music and classic cars to art and shopping, there’s plenty to explore this month. Classic cars take center stage at “National Treasures,” an exhibit at the Savoy Automobile Museum, which also hosts The Connection Car Show in September. (Courtesy of Savoy Automobile Museum)

By Lesly Gregory – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 22 minutes ago Share

Every month seems jam-packed around Atlanta, so make sure you find activities that align with your interests. There’s something for everyone, from music lovers to bargain hunters, craft aficionados to car enthusiasts. With so much happening in September, it’s easy to fill your calendar with fun as fall approaches. For the music lovers Candlelight Concerts Journey back to the ’70s in September with orchestral performances of some oldies but goodies. Each of these Candlelight Concerts features a string quartet playing popular songs from artists like Fleetwood Mac, Queen and ABBA. These concerts are full of ambiance, great music and stellar performances as musicians play by candlelight. Concert themes vary but September shows include a tribute to Fleetwood Mac on Sept. 11; Queen vs. ABBA on Sept. 17; and a tribute to Queen on Sept. 26. Additional shows are available highlighting movie soundtracks and other musicians.

Friday, Sept. 11, 8:45 p.m., and Thursday, Sept. 17, 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. Tickets start at $42. The Chapel on Sycamore, 318 Sycamore St., Decatur. Saturday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tickets start at $51. The Rooftop at Nobu Atlanta, 3520 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. feverup.com/en/atlanta/candlelight. Classic Rock Jam 2026

Perfect for the rock enthusiasts, this special evening features the Grundy Family Band and the School of Rock East Cobb House Band. Sing along to the classics and support the Marietta History Center as you’re taken through decades of rock ’n’ roll history with a playlist that features popular songs, music you’ll want to dance to and those powerful ballads you can’t help but sing yourself. Bring your own chair to grab a spot in the garden or get guaranteed seating by purchasing a table.

Saturday, Sept. 12, doors open at 5:30 p.m., show starts at 5:45 p.m. General admission is $30 in advance and $35 day of the event. Purchase a table for eight for $250. MHC members have access to specially priced tickets. Brumby Hall & Gardens, 472 Powder Springs St., Marietta. mariettahistory.org/rockjam. Attention shoppers Folk Pottery and Arts Festival Travel just a few miles from downtown Helen to celebrate northeast Georgia’s historic pottery festival with over 60 artists. From folk potters to studio potters, woodworkers, painters, jewelry artists, glassworkers and more, you can view the creations of a wide variety of local artisans. Demonstrations in pottery and blacksmithing will also take place. Food trucks, a raffle of artwork and a live musical performance by local musicians round out the day. In addition to the event, the entire Sautee Nacoochee Center is open to explore, including the pottery museum and heritage site. Saturday, Sept. 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. Sautee Nacoochee Center, 283 Ga. 255 N., Sautee Nacoochee. 706-878-3300. folkpotterymuseum.com/folkpotteryfestival. Scott Antique Markets

As the world’s largest monthly indoor antique and interiors show, the Scott Antique Markets is a site to behold. With rows upon rows of vendor stalls, you’ll be able to shop for just about any type of antique. If you’re looking for vintage pieces, furniture, clothing, art or other specialty interior design items, this could be the best spot for you. Take advantage of this prime shopping period, before the holidays kick into high gear, to pick up one-of-a-kind items. Thursday, Sept. 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 11, and Saturday, Sept. 12, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 13, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is $5 cash at the gate, but good for the entire weekend. Atlanta Expo Centers, 3650 and 3850 Jonesboro Road SE, Atlanta. scottantiquemarket.com. Visit a museum The Connection Car Show Check out an assortment of makes and models as cars from different eras come together at The Connection Car Show. With 350 spots, you may even see a restored version of a car you once had. Vote for your favorite cars and see who wins a People’s Choice Award. One car will also win the Savoy’s Choice Award. Activities for the kids are also available and include a chance to build a model car and take it home. Food trucks and the Savoy Cafe will be open for food and drink purchases. There will also be a 50/50 raffle. Access to the car show is included with general admission to the museum, so make sure to check out the museum’s exhibits as well for even more cool cars.