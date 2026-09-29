Wellness They came to fish. They stayed to talk about mental health. Fishing the Good Fight is creating a space for men to connect, make friends and talk openly about mental health. Men gather around a campfire during a Fishing the Good Fight retreat, connecting through the outdoors and conversations about mental health. (Courtesy of Fishing the Good Fight)

By Keri Janton – The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago Share

Suicide rates are significantly higher among men than women, yet many men still struggle to seek help for their mental health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the suicide rate for males is about four times higher than for females. In 2024, men accounted for nearly 80% of suicide deaths. Atlanta native Jennings Hester wanted to create a different way for men to talk about what they’re experiencing. Through his nonprofit, Fishing the Good Fight, Hester brings men together through fishing, the outdoors and community, creating spaces where they can connect with one another and talk openly about mental health.

“We know the suicide rates for men are so high, yet there’s still this pervasive idea that seeking mental health help, especially by men, means you’re weak,” said Hester. “Our retreats create unique spaces where men can feel comfortable, out in nature, sharing their struggles. We cannot lose one more person to suicide.” Fishing the Good Fight hosts up to four free monthly meetups in Atlanta and Rome, along with fly-tying nights that are open to all skill levels. The organization also offers retreats that combine time on the water with guided group conversations led by a licensed therapist. “There’s a social stigma for men about reaching out and speaking up, and 1 in 5 men report they have no close friends,” said Ben Fickett, executive director of Fishing the Good Fight. “Not to oversimplify a serious matter, but making friends is a powerful solution.”

The monthly meetups begin with a welcome circle, where everyone introduces themselves and shares whatever they like. At first, Fickett said, getting the men to open up can be difficult.