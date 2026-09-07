6 things to clean in your home right now

As the seasons change, the garage can be an easy-to-overlook spot for a seasonal cleaning and organizing reset. (Hannah Beier/The New York Times 2022)

A little planning now can make your home feel fresher before fall arrives.

A little planning now can make your home feel fresher before fall arrives.

By Olivia LaBorde – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By Olivia LaBorde – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Carl Christian has seen it all when it comes to getting a home clean and ready for fall.

“Fall cleaning doesn’t have to be an exhausting event if you maintain a good baseline,” Christian said.

He’s spent years in the professional cleaning industry, watching small chores snowball into weekend-consuming projects for clients. As president of Atlanta Green Maids, a metro Atlanta cleaning company, he’s seen which areas homeowners tend to overlook.

With a little planning, seasonal cleaning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. Here are six things to tackle before fall.

Here’s where to start