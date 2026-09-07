Wellness

6 things to clean in your home right now

A little planning now can make your home feel fresher before fall arrives.
As the seasons change, the garage can be an easy-to-overlook spot for a seasonal cleaning and organizing reset. (Hannah Beier/The New York Times 2022)
As the seasons change, the garage can be an easy-to-overlook spot for a seasonal cleaning and organizing reset. (Hannah Beier/The New York Times 2022)
By Olivia LaBorde – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Carl Christian has seen it all when it comes to getting a home clean and ready for fall.

“Fall cleaning doesn’t have to be an exhausting event if you maintain a good baseline,” Christian said.

He’s spent years in the professional cleaning industry, watching small chores snowball into weekend-consuming projects for clients. As president of Atlanta Green Maids, a metro Atlanta cleaning company, he’s seen which areas homeowners tend to overlook.

With a little planning, seasonal cleaning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. Here are six things to tackle before fall.

Here’s where to start

The buildup isn’t just cosmetic. Indoor air quality tends to decline as pollen, dust and humidity accumulate over the summer months, and most people spend the vast majority of their time indoors, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The agency recommends increasing ventilation and controlling the source of indoor pollutants as two of the most effective ways to improve indoor air quality at home, alongside routine maintenance like changing air filters and keeping vents clear.

Fall is when many homeowners start leaning on their ovens more, Carl Christian says, especially with the holidays approaching. His advice is to skip harsh commercial cleaners, which can cause serious damage to the appliance. (Eric Risberg/AP 2015)
Fall is when many homeowners start leaning on their ovens more, Carl Christian says, especially with the holidays approaching. His advice is to skip harsh commercial cleaners, which can cause serious damage to the appliance. (Eric Risberg/AP 2015)

Making cleaning manageable

Seasonal cleaning can feel overwhelming, Christian said, but the key is to not let tasks pile up.

“I suggest tackling just one of these each weekend,” Christian said. “That way, you can see the progress of your efforts without feeling overwhelmed.”

He said the larger goal is building a routine that keeps fall cleaning from becoming a massive undertaking in the first place.

“Setting up a regular, recurring cleaning schedule is the best way to protect your home and your sanity.”