6 things to clean in your home right now

Carl Christian has seen it all when it comes to getting a home clean and ready for fall.
“Fall cleaning doesn’t have to be an exhausting event if you maintain a good baseline,” Christian said.
He’s spent years in the professional cleaning industry, watching small chores snowball into weekend-consuming projects for clients. As president of Atlanta Green Maids, a metro Atlanta cleaning company, he’s seen which areas homeowners tend to overlook.
With a little planning, seasonal cleaning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. Here are six things to tackle before fall.
Here’s where to start
- Windows and window sills. These are the first things to address, Christian said. Summer pollen builds up fast and, left alone, can permanently stain window sills.
- Doormats. Often easily overlooked, Christian said they collect grime over time. A thorough vacuuming clears out dust and allergens tracked in all season.
- Air filters. Homeowners consistently tend to skip this step, the expert shares. “Without this, your heat is just going to blow a season’s worth of dust into your home,” he said.
- Oven. Fall is when many homeowners start leaning on their ovens more, Christian said, especially with the holidays approaching. His advice is to skip harsh commercial cleaners, which can cause serious damage to the appliance. Instead, he recommends running the self-cleaning cycle and wiping down the interior once it’s cool.
- Blankets and comforters. These extra items may be pulled out of summer storage soon and will need a good wash before they go back on your bed. Most king-size comforters are too bulky for a standard washer, so Christian suggests a trip to the dry cleaner or a laundromat with larger machines. For an extra touch, he likes misting stored blankets with a mix of water and peppermint essential oil.
- Garage. It’s easy to think of this as a spring cleaning job, Christian said, but by the time fall rolls around, the garage is often in need of another reset. He recommends focusing on it while the weather is still warm, since the job often involves pressure washing the floors.