Wellness Feeling stressed? Cuddle with animals at these 5 Georgia experiences. Where to go for alpaca yoga, Highland cow cuddling, bunny therapy and sound baths with animals. At Blessing Creek Farms, unwind with a Highland cow cuddling session. (Courtesy of Emily Hall)

By Olivia Wakim 51 minutes ago Share

When metro Atlanta traffic starts to feel overwhelming and screen time numbers hit a staggering level, consider stepping away from it all for an afternoon among farm animals. That’s the life Dave and Tina Ellsworth chose for themselves after retiring from careers in the healthcare industry. Instead of rushing around for work travel, Dave Ellsworth is waking up with the sun to give his alpacas a spa day complete with pedicures and weigh-ins. While owning a herd of alpacas isn’t realistic for everyone, stepping onto Lost Mountain Alpaca Ranch offers a temporary break from a busy world. “We’re just trying to get people to slow down, reconnect with nature, and kind of get off of their phones for an hour or two,” Dave Ellsworth said.

These five places in metro Atlanta and beyond offer an opportunity to connect with animals and nature. Hang out with alpacas while practicing yoga at Lost Mountain Alpaca Ranch in Powder Springs. (Courtesy of Lost Mountain Alpaca Ranch) Lost Mountain Alpaca Ranch Lost Mountain Alpaca Ranch in Powder Springs is home to 13 alpacas. The Ellsworths got their first four alpacas from a farm in North Carolina, three of which were pregnant at the time. While there was a learning curve in understanding the veterinary side of alpaca care, now it’s “seamless,” Tina Ellsworth said. From the beginning, they always planned to bring a public wellness side to it. What started as small farm tours has grown into alpaca yoga, sound bowl healings in the pasture and picnics with the alpacas.

They don’t want to overtax the animals, so they keep the schedule limited and book out pretty far in advance, Dave Ellsworth said. They hope to let the alpacas decide how much they want to engage with the crowds, which makes the animals happier and more excited when they do have guests on the farm.

“We try to be more of a sanctuary for them,” Tina Ellsworth said. “They’re divas, and they’re very, very spoiled.” Lost Mountain Alpaca Ranch offers guided tours, yoga classes, sound bath classes and picnics. Events can be booked on the website. 1335 Bullard Road, Powder Springs. $20-$25 per person. 404-360-6030, lostmountainalpacaranch.com View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blessing Creek Farms (@blessingcreekfarms) Blessing Creek Farms On this North Georgia farm, visitors will find bunnies, goats, pigs and a herd of Scottish Highland cows to cuddle. The Lamason and Hall families took over the farm several months ago after their real estate agent mentioned it was for sale. Tammy and Wendell Lamason presented the idea to their daughter Emily Hall and her husband, Chad. After living corporate lives, they were all ready to transition into a new career.

After taking over the farm, the Lamasons and Halls purchased a herd of Scottish Highland cows, and now they offer cow cuddling sessions in a cozy barn next to the property’s creek. For 30 minutes, visitors can hang out with, pet and brush a calf. They also offer full farm tours that take guests around to meet the rest of the animals, including kittens, bunnies, a pig, a miniature donkey and Nigerian dwarf goats, followed by a cow cuddle. Highland cows are a particularly docile breed of cow, Tammy Lamason said. “They think that they’re just a big dog,” she said. “That is, I think, what makes it just such an incredible experience, because they are so lovable.” As they get settled onto the farm, Tammy Lamason said they plan to introduce more experiences, including a coffee and cows event, date night experiences, and they’re building tiny homes on the property to offer overnight stays. 3400 Bronco Road, LaFayette. $25-$100 for experiences. blessingcreekfarms.com

Spend 50 minutes petting bunnies in Marietta at Foothills Rabbitry. (Henri Hollis/AJC) Foothills Rabbitry Inside Paul Spillers’ house in Marietta, it’s not uncommon to find 20 bunnies spaced out around his living room. Outside, there’s usually 20 more. Spillers is a bunny breeder, a venture he started with his daughter about nine years ago. While he searches for the right homes to adopt his Holland Lop bunnies, he also offers bunny therapy in-house. He brings out a smattering of bunnies between 2-8 weeks old, sets up little bunny couches for them to lounge on, then he lets guests get their fill of bunny cuddles for 50 minutes. Holland Lop bunnies are ideal for keeping as pets, Spillers said. With plenty of good care and love, they bond with each other and with humans. “When I give this kind of care and attention to the rabbits, then they can live to be about eight or 10 years old, and all that loving that I’ve done for them, you know, just keeps giving,” Spillers said.

During the session, he walks visitors of all ages through how to hold and pet the bunnies properly, then gives them free rein to watch them hop around the table. Located near Skip Wells Park, Marietta. $50 per session. 404-432-0489, foothillsrabbitry.com View this post on Instagram A post shared by GGA Dwarf Goat Yoga | ATL | Mental Health | Therapeutic Zen Farm (@gga_dwarfgoats) GGA Dwarf Goat Yoga A love for animals and wellness drove GG Matthews to found a farm that combines animals with wellness practices. Matthews launched his urban farm in Tucker with goat yoga. Over time, he has added sound bath healing, Pilates and cuddling with goats. If goats aren’t your thing, the farm is home to other animals including cows and donkeys. They also offer private farm tours where guests can see the whole property and meet all the animals.

While most people who come for the first time aren’t sure what to expect, social media coordinator Maddy Yangnouvong said the animals are acquainted with humans from a young age, so they love interacting with other people. The yoga instructors try to incorporate poses that allow the animals to move throughout the mats more easily. All of the exercise classes are beginner-friendly, Yangnouvong said, and most of the time, attendees get distracted by the cute animals anyway. The exact farm address is revealed upon booking. It’s located near 4351 Hugh Howell Road, Tucker. $25-$60 per person. 844-442-4628, ggadwarfgoatyoga.com View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hidden Acres Animal Sanctuary (@hiddenacresanimalsanctuary) Hidden Acres Animal Sanctuary Founder Sarah Carney began this animal sanctuary and nonprofit when she rescued her first animal, a horse named Psalm, who had sustained an injury and was abandoned at a barn. Over time, she has rescued and rehabilitated pigs, goats, ducks, cows and rabbits as well.