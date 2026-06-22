Wellness What parents should know before ramping up their kid’s soccer training A Q&A with Dr. Neeru Jayanthi, sports medicine physician, who has spent decades studying injury prevention in young athletes. Dr. Neeru Jayanthi serves as the team physician for the Johns Creek High School men’s soccer team, which won its first Class 5A state championship this spring. (Courtesy of Jack Kearse/Emory University)

By Nicole Williams 1 hour ago Share

With the FIFA World Cup shining a spotlight on soccer in Atlanta, many kids are eager to lace up their cleats and hit the field. But for a lot of families, that enthusiasm comes with the growing pressure to train harder, practice more and stay competitive. Dr. Neeru Jayanthi, a sports medicine physician at Emory Healthcare and co-director of Emory Youth Sports Medicine, has advice before adding another practice to your calendar. With more than 20 years studying how sports specialization affects young athletes, including establishing a popular three-question definition in the field, Jayanthi knows when intense training may be necessary and when it may put a young player at risk for injury.

Dr. Neeru Jayanthi has spent more than 20 years researching sports specialization and injury prevention in young athletes. (Courtesy of Jack Kearse/Emory University) Q: There is a term you hear a lot when it comes to raising young athletes: sport specialization. For someone whose kid plays soccer this summer, what does that actually mean? A: Sport specialization comes down to three questions. Does your child have a main sport? Do they train or compete in it more than eight months a year? Have they quit all other sports to focus on it? If the answer is yes to all three, we consider them highly specialized. Our research shows that the more specialized a young athlete is, the higher the risk of serious overuse injury, up to twice as much compared to less specialized peers. We are talking about stress fractures, growth plate injuries and overuse injuries.

It is worth noting that a soccer-specific study we conducted did not find the same strong link, though the general guidance still applies.

Q: You mention free play as something young athletes are missing. For a parent who may not be familiar with the term, what is it and why does it matter? A: Free play is simply sports or physical activity without organized coaching or adult instruction. Think back to the 1980s — kids just playing outside with their friends, making their own rules, deciding who wins and loses, stopping when they are tired or something hurts. No coach telling them to keep going, no parent worried about whether the team wins. Our research suggests that kids with more free play in their routines have lower rates of serious overuse injuries. Specifically, we recommend for youth athletes to do more than half their sports time in free play versus organized sports to “protect them” from serious overuse injury. The benefit comes from variety of movement and from the kids being in control. It develops better motor skills, reduces burnout and it is free. Dr. Neeru Jayanthi serves as the team physician for the Johns Creek High School men’s soccer team, which won its first Class 5A state championship this spring. (Courtesy of Jack Kearse/Emory University)

Q: What practical guidelines should families follow when it comes to training specialization? A: Pre-adolescent kids, generally under 12, benefit most from sampling multiple sports and accumulating unstructured movement. Specialization becomes safer to consider in mid-adolescence, after the body has had more time to grow and adapt before the training load intensifies. As a general rule, children should not spend more hours per week in organized sports than their age in years. So, a 9-year-old should not be doing more than nine hours of organized soccer a week. And 16 hours per week is really the upper limit for older athletes. Q: You mention growth plates. Why does that matter for a young soccer player? A: Kids can have adult-level skills in a child’s body, and you forget they may still be just beginning their rapid growth spurt.

The most vulnerable area for injury in a growing body is the growth area, and that includes where tendons attach to bone, like in the knee. These growth area injuries can really impact performance, not just cause pain. If a child is going through a growth spurt and struggling with growth area stress, parents can ask their coach about modifying training, usually meaning reducing rapid directional changes, playing on shorter fields, and focusing more on strength and skill development rather than volume. Q: What are the warning signs a child’s training has become too much? A: Limping during or after activity is one. Joint swelling is another. But just as important are the emotional signs. Ask your child simple questions. Are you having fun? Do you want to keep doing this? We assume kids always want to be out there, but sometimes they might surprise you and say they need a season off. Not a year, just a season. Respect that and let it be more child-driven.