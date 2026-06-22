Wellness The power of being seen: Inside one of Atlanta’s most affirming hair salons At Keenan Salon, the goal isn’t to fit clients into a category. It’s to help them feel like themselves. Salon owner and stylist Keenan Artelli cuts a client's hair at Keenan Salon in Atlanta on Thursday, June 18, 2026. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

By Tara Duncan – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 10 minutes ago Share

“Being good at hair will get you clients. Being good to people will build a legacy.” The quote, featured on a social media post from Atlanta’s viral Keenan Salon, reflects the philosophy behind owner Keenan Artelli’s growing success. While the salon is known for its cuts and color, the videos shared online reveal something deeper: a commitment to creating a space where every client feels comfortable being themselves. “Every single week, we have people that travel from the other side of the country,” Artelli said. “Not just to see me. To see every stylist.” Salon owner and stylist Keenan Artelli has gone viral for sharing her authentic conversations with her clients, providing a safe space for everyone. (Ben Gray for the AJC) Ironically, the viral growth happened when Artelli stopped posting hair and started posting people. Instead of perfectly edited before-and-after photos, she began sharing conversations.

“I just started posting consultations,” Artelli said. “And it just took off.” The videos work because they feel real. Clients cry. Stylists laugh. Transformations happen. The atmosphere online mirrors the atmosphere in the salon itself. “What we put out online is very much what you get when you actually come in the door,” she said. And when you walk through those doors, you’ll find a salon that is doing something increasingly rare in today’s world: listening.

“It’s such a gift when a new client walks in ready to be real with you,” Artelli said in her consultation video with her client, Thomas. “Thomas trusted me not just to give him a haircut, but to hold space for his story — his insecurities, his transformation and this huge step in his rebrand. We talked through it all and built a shape that works with his hair and his features.”

Stylist Keenan Artelli works on Angie Bowling’s hair at Keenan Salon in Atlanta on Thursday, June 18, 2026. (Ben Gray for the AJC) This is reflected in every transformation video, every consultation, and every review left by clients who say they finally found a place where they feel seen, respected and free to be themselves. “I can confidently say that we have changed a lot of lives and a lot of people’s opinions of salons,” Artelli said. In a month dedicated to celebrating LGBTQ+ pride and visibility, Keenan Salon offers a glimpse into the role affirming spaces can play in mental health and self-esteem. For many clients, the haircut itself isn’t the most important part of the appointment. It’s being understood. Artelli built her business around a simple yet powerful idea to stop categorizing haircuts by gender and start creating haircuts for people. Years ago, she replaced her gender-based services with hourly pricing, removing categories that often left clients feeling boxed in.

“It just kind of got bigger and bigger and bigger and more welcoming and more inclusive,” Artelli said. Keenan Salon reflects the owner's commitment to creating affirming spaces. (Ben Gray for the AJC) Today, consultations often feel more like conversations than transactions. Clients arrive with inspiration photos, but Artelli and her team know that what someone points to on Pinterest isn’t always what they’re actually asking for. Sometimes they’re looking for confidence. Sometimes they’re searching for a sense of safety and belonging. And sometimes, they’re hoping to finally see themselves reflected in the mirror. Artelli says this is particularly true for transgender and nonbinary clients. “A lot of times it’s the final step of someone’s gender transition,” she explained. “Being able to do that massive transformation for them and seeing them just glow and light up — it’s like they’re seeing themselves for the first time.

“It’s really powerful,” she shared. Stylist Bree Mitchell cuts a client's hair at Keenan Salon on Cheshire Bridge Road in Atlanta on Thursday, June 18, 2026. (Ben Gray for the AJC) The salon even created a stylist pairing quiz and consultation process designed to connect clients with the team member best suited to their hair texture, style goals and personality. “It’s impossible for each of us to be the best at all of it,” Artelli said. “So we’ve kind of created a space where I can really set my stylists up to thrive in what they really want to be doing.” The demand for that experience has turned this local salon into a destination. What began as a one-chair operation more than 20 years ago, offering $10 haircuts, has grown into one of Atlanta’s most talked-about salons — an all-gender, LGBTQ+-affirming space where clients often arrive carrying far more than hair concerns.