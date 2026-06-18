Pulse Lil Nas X on his bipolar disorder diagnosis: ‘I’m smelling the roses’ The Grammy-winning artist and Atlanta native says he’s feeling better after months in rehab. Lil Nas X arrives at the 36th annual GLAAD Media Awards, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP 2025)

By Olivia LaBorde – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago Share

Lil Nas X opens up about his mental health in his latest Instagram post. The Grammy-winning rapper and pop star broke his social media silence with a heartfelt video, addressing fans for the first time after months away. In the unfiltered message, the Atlanta native announced he’s been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and has been spending time in rehab. “When I got my bipolar disorder diagnosis, I feel like I’ve known for the past few years, but I didn’t want to admit to it because I didn’t want to have to take medication,” he said in the video posted Wednesday. “And I didn’t want to have people think differently of me,” the 27-year-old admits.

He then added the self-deprecating humor fans have come to love: “I’m already Black and gay … damn, God, give me a break. Black, gay and bipolar. I’m living life on extreme hard mode.” But the “Old Town Road” artist was quick to follow that with reassurance. “On a serious note, I’m doing much better. I’m feeling better, I’m creating freely, and there’s less fear in my heart.” He also shared that he now has both a therapist and a psychiatrist which is a combination he said has made a significant difference. The artist said that since rehab he’s been grounding himself back home in Atlanta with family and in Los Angeles with friends while “trying to ground myself down to earth and get out of my head.”

Many had questions after the rapper was arrested in Los Angeles last August following an incident on Ventura Boulevard, where he was found wandering the street and later taken to the hospital for a possible overdose. He was subsequently charged with four felonies, including battery with injury on a police officer, and largely went quiet after that.

Wednesday’s video was the first time he publicly addressed what had been going on behind the scenes. “I’m excited to go on this journey with you guys this next chapter,” he said. “We’ve been through so much together. Thank you guys for holding me down.” What is bipolar disorder? Bipolar disorder is a mental illness marked by extreme shifts in mood, energy, and activity levels, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. The federal agency explains people with the disorder experience manic episodes, which are periods of unusually elevated or irritable mood and increased activity as well as depressive episodes characterized by sadness, low energy, and an inability to function. There are three primary types: Bipolar I disorder is defined by manic episodes lasting at least seven days, or when symptoms require hospital care

is defined by manic episodes lasting at least seven days, or when symptoms require hospital care Bipolar II disorder which involves less intense hypomanic episodes alongside depressive periods

which involves less intense hypomanic episodes alongside depressive periods Cyclothymic disorder which experts say is a milder, recurring form of both Lil Nas X did not specify which type he has been diagnosed with. Because symptoms can overlap with other conditions, the disorder can go undetected for years. In many cases, people may recognize that something feels off long before an official diagnosis arrives.