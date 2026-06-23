Wellness Gwinnett tennis coach serves new app for Atlanta players Looking for a tennis partner, teacher or community? Hazlo has you covered. Valentino Caratini, CEO and co-founder of Hazlo, teaches a clinic at the Glenlake Tennis Center on Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Decatur. Hazlo, the Atlanta area’s newest social networking app, frequently hosts free clinics, giving interested players a chance to learn the basics. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

By Kaitlyn Harvey 50 minutes ago Share

A gray, rainy Saturday morning did not stop the neon tennis balls from bouncing across Glenlake Tennis Center in Decatur. Valentino Caratini, tennis coach and founder of Hazlo, hosted a free clinic for the app’s users, a fitting introduction for a platform built around real-life connection. Hazlo is the Atlanta area’s newest social networking app for tennis enthusiasts of any age and skill level. Think Tinder, but for all things tennis: It connects players with instructors, hitting partners, local events and other people who share a love for the game. Valentino Caratini (far left, back to camera), CEO and co-founder of Hazlo, teaches a clinic to players at the Glenlake Tennis Center on Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Decatur. Caratini competed on the junior circuit before pursuing a collegiate career at Georgia Gwinnett College. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) The name Hazlo translates to “make it happen” in Spanish, tapping into Caratini’s roots from Argentina.

The Buenos Aires born tennis player competed on the junior circuit, ranking third in Argentina, before pursuing a collegiate career at Georgia Gwinnett College. There, he became a four-time NAIA National Champion and All-American, holding a 70-3 singles record and 91-8 doubles record — the most wins in GGC history. Caratini began working as a tennis coach post-graduation when he began to notice a gap for players struggling to find partners and coaches. “I felt like my resume in tennis was great, and people didn’t know about me,” Caratini said. “They didn’t know where I was teaching, they didn’t know my reviews, my rates. There’s nothing in tennis that you can find coaches in a simple way.” Valentino Caratini prepares to serve balls to students during a tennis clinic. Caratini began working as a tennis coach post-graduation when he began to notice a gap for players struggling to find partners and coaches. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Caratini is not the only athlete on the Hazlo team. Lautaro Monardo, a fellow Argentine tennis player and assistant coach at SCAD, has a career in visual effects and was the first call Caratini made to help design the app.

Camilo Ponce, an Elon University tennis alum and teacher, noticed the gap as well and joined the sales team. While instructing, he remembers having to use multiple mediums just to offer his services. “A lot of customers of mine, they would ask me, ‘Do you know anyone that I could play with? Nobody wants to play with me,’” Ponce said. “With this app, people can reach out to play tennis or sports, and also we’re trying to keep it all in one same place.” Designed for players After creating a profile on Hazlo, members are able to follow your page, view your skill level and see when you’re available to play — making it easier to connect and schedule matches. The app also allows users to find and book coaches, with public ratings, reviews and prices listed. Beyond coaching, it additionally offers access to wellness services, including nutritionists, physical therapists and sports psychologists. Juan Segundo Caratini, co-founder of Hazlo, looks at the app on his phone. After creating a profile, members are able to follow your page, view your skill level and see when you’re available to play. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) Hazlo frequently hosts free clinics, giving interested players a chance to learn the basics of tennis before committing to a coach.