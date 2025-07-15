W.E.B. Du Bois.

Today's Video Headlines
Atlanta’s hip-hop historian Nuface preserves decades of rap culture
How Delta’s first Black flight attendants navigated racism at 30,000 feet
We searched for Atlanta’s best bagel. Here’s the winner.
The AJC's food and dining team set out on a mission: Find the best bagel in Atlanta. Was it Emerald City Bagel, PopUp Bagels or some other local favorite?
Trump pushes debunked Fulton County ballot claims in Georgia visit
At a rally in Rome, Trump claimed Democrats are trying to prevent anyone from seeing Fulton County’s 2020 election ballots. Credits: The White House / YouTube