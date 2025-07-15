News

W.E.B. Du Bois.

0:06
AJC | 1 hour ago
Today's Video Headlines

Footage shows moment MARTA train rams into fallen tree and derails

How the largest nuclear plant in the country powers Georgia

What decades of 'forever chemicals' left behind in one Georgia community

FROM

Atlanta’s hip-hop historian Nuface preserves decades of rap culture

More Videos
FROM

Atlanta’s hip-hop historian Nuface preserves decades of rap culture

@Nuface/IG|Freaknik/Hulu|@The85SouthShow/YT|Tonight Show/Fallon|Addicks; Bunch; Compton; Lesser; McCollum; Miller; Shifrin; Spink; Tulis/AJC|Getty

FROM

How Delta’s first Black flight attendants navigated racism at 30,000 feet

Delta Air Lines hired Black flight attendants for the first time in 1966. Credits: AJC|Delta Air Lines|Ebony Magazine|Getty|Jet Magazine|The Atlanta Journal

We searched for Atlanta’s best bagel. Here’s the winner.

The AJC's food and dining team set out on a mission: Find the best bagel in Atlanta. Was it Emerald City Bagel, PopUp Bagels or some other local favorite?

Trump pushes debunked Fulton County ballot claims in Georgia visit

At a rally in Rome, Trump claimed Democrats are trying to prevent anyone from seeing Fulton County’s 2020 election ballots. Credits: The White House / YouTube