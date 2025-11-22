Marjorie Taylor Greene announces she will resign in 2026
Once one of Donald Trump’s most dependable Republican allies, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she will resign from Congress following escalating tensions with the president and her party. In the announcement, Greene defends her voting record, says loyalty within the GOP should be “a two-way street,” and criticizes what she describes as political retaliation from the president. She says she doesn’t want her district to face what she calls a “hurtful and hateful” primary and cites her family, self-respect, and faith as reasons behind her decision. Greene says her final day in office will be Jan. 5, 2026, closing her statement by thanking supporters and asking for God’s blessing on the country.
Casual wine bar Madeira Park becomes a neighborhood gathering spot
Madeira Park brings easygoing wine bar energy to the neighborhood. Learn more about Medeira Park from the AJC's 50 Best Restaurants of 2025.
Jermaine Dupri's latest album is meant to usher in the next music era
'Make America Skilled Again': Trump's anti-DEI posters reflect a bygone era
Why Outkast will have a full-circle moment entering Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Outkast’s journey from underdogs to icons comes full circle as Gavin Godfrey reflects on how “the South got something to say” changed music.