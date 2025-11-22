Marjorie Taylor Greene announces she will resign in 2026

Once one of Donald Trump’s most dependable Republican allies, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she will resign from Congress following escalating tensions with the president and her party. In the announcement, Greene defends her voting record, says loyalty within the GOP should be “a two-way street,” and criticizes what she describes as political retaliation from the president. She says she doesn’t want her district to face what she calls a “hurtful and hateful” primary and cites her family, self-respect, and faith as reasons behind her decision. Greene says her final day in office will be Jan. 5, 2026, closing her statement by thanking supporters and asking for God’s blessing on the country.

