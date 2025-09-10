error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

In the heart of South Georgia lies a wild expanse so vast, it makes Atlanta look tiny. The Okefenokee Swamp is one of North America's most pristine and untouched freshwater wetlands. It's also vying for a coveted spot on the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The blackwater rivers, rich in organic material, flow all the way to the Atlantic Ocean, quietly storing millions of tons of carbon dioxide in sponge-like peat. This mineral-rich feature, that keeps carbon dioxide away from Earth's atmosphere, faces threats from mining interests. The privately owned land near the swamp could prove lucrative for the economically-starved Charlton County. But, the environmental cost looms over the region. As conservationists push to protect the swamp while boosting tourism with UNESCO stamp of approval, the AJC's Drew Kann speaks with locals wrestling with their fears of losing control in their tight-knit rural community. Credits: AJC | Getty | Drew Kann/AJC

Historic land deal halts mine planned next to Georgia’s Okefenokee Swamp
Former Georgia governor urges Trump administration to support Okefenokee UNESCO bid
The Okefenokee Swamp is safe for now, but talk of mining near it hasn’t stopped

Georgia’s Okefenokee Swamp is at a crossroads. Will it survive?

In rural Georgia, the Okefenokee Swamp is at the center of a tense debate. Credits: AJC | Drew Kann / AJC | Getty | RogerTodd, Wild_Land Firefighter/YouTube

Warnock calls RFK Jr. a 'hazard to the health of the American people'

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock called on HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to resign. Credits: United States Senate

How a hip-hop professor teaches students to think beyond the lyrics

Credits: AJC|missyelliott, Outkast, JamesBrown, kendricklamar, PlayStation/YT|Wolfe & Thrasher/Bitter Southerner|JD Tyre/Scratch Mag|Olivia Bowdoin/AJC

'This is chaos': Ossoff condemns RFK Jr.'s impact on public health

Sen. Jon Ossoff called on Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to resign over HHS and CDC cuts. Credits: AP

Etihad Airways plane LOOP

On July 2, Etihad Airways landed its inaugural flight to Atlanta. The first nonstop route to Abu Dhabi will expand in November. Credit: Emma Hurt/AJC

