The Okefenokee Swamp faces a defining moment for global recognition

In the heart of South Georgia lies a wild expanse so vast, it makes Atlanta look tiny. The Okefenokee Swamp is one of North America's most pristine and untouched freshwater wetlands. It's also vying for a coveted spot on the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The blackwater rivers, rich in organic material, flow all the way to the Atlantic Ocean, quietly storing millions of tons of carbon dioxide in sponge-like peat. This mineral-rich feature, that keeps carbon dioxide away from Earth's atmosphere, faces threats from mining interests. The privately owned land near the swamp could prove lucrative for the economically-starved Charlton County. But, the environmental cost looms over the region. As conservationists push to protect the swamp while boosting tourism with UNESCO stamp of approval, the AJC's Drew Kann speaks with locals wrestling with their fears of losing control in their tight-knit rural community. Credits: AJC | Getty | Drew Kann/AJC

2:49