On Senate floor, Warnock urges unity after death of Charlie Kirk

Sen. Raphael Warnock addressed the death of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk in remarks on the Senate floor, acknowledging their political differences while affirming Kirk’s right to free expression. Warnock called for condemning both political violence and hate speech, warning that the cycle of hate and violence threatens the nation’s democracy and shared humanity. Credit: C-SPAN

1:28
AJC | 1 hour ago
'At a loss for words': MTG responds to Charlie Kirk’s fatal shooting

ICE and Georgia police team up: Routine stops become immigration sweep

The Okefenokee Swamp faces a defining moment for global recognition

How a hip-hop professor teaches students to think beyond the lyrics

Credits: AJC|missyelliott, Outkast, JamesBrown, kendricklamar, PlayStation/YT|Wolfe & Thrasher/Bitter Southerner|JD Tyre/Scratch Mag|Olivia Bowdoin/AJC

AI is going to do more than disrupt jobs. Here's how you can prepare.

Credits: AJC|Prelinger Archives|The World Economic Forum|cottonbro studios, Katrin Bolovtsova, Kelly, João Adão, Vitaly Gariev, Ron Lach, Pressmaster/Pexels

Hundreds gather at CDC to clap out resigning officials

Hundreds of CDC employees and supporters gathered outside the Atlanta headquarters for an emotional clap out, showing support after four top leaders resigned.

Is Atlanta the Black mecca of higher education?

Atlanta has a legacy as a hub for Black academic excellence. Credits: AJC | Getty | Newspapers.com | AP | The Harvard Crimson, The Library of Congress/YouTube