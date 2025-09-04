News

Georgia’s Okefenokee Swamp is at a crossroads. Will it survive?

What happens when a community’s quest for survival clashes with the fate of one of the world's most unique ecosystems? In rural Georgia, the Okefenokee Swamp is at the center of a tense debate. Proposed mining along Trail Ridge, the natural barrier of the wetlands, promises jobs in one of the state’s poorest counties. But, this potential boost to the region could threaten to disrupt the delicate ecological balance the swamp provides. The AJC's Drew Kann speaks to Charlton County residents and officials about the struggle to improve quality of life, preserve the swamp and bring much-needed economic growth. Credits: AJC | Drew Kann / AJC | Getty Images | RogerTodd, Wild_Land Firefighter/YouTube

2:51