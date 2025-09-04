error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

Georgia’s Okefenokee Swamp is at a crossroads. Will it survive?

What happens when a community’s quest for survival clashes with the fate of one of the world's most unique ecosystems? In rural Georgia, the Okefenokee Swamp is at the center of a tense debate. Proposed mining along Trail Ridge, the natural barrier of the wetlands, promises jobs in one of the state’s poorest counties. But, this potential boost to the region could threaten to disrupt the delicate ecological balance the swamp provides. The AJC's Drew Kann speaks to Charlton County residents and officials about the struggle to improve quality of life, preserve the swamp and bring much-needed economic growth. Credits: AJC | Drew Kann / AJC | Getty Images | RogerTodd, Wild_Land Firefighter/YouTube

Historic land deal halts mine planned next to Georgia’s Okefenokee Swamp
How an unlikely coalition kept a mine away from Georgia’s Okefenokee Swamp

Warnock calls RFK Jr. a 'hazard to the health of the American people'

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock called on HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to resign. Credits: United States Senate

'This is chaos': Ossoff condemns RFK Jr.'s impact on public health

Sen. Jon Ossoff called on Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to resign over HHS and CDC cuts. Credits: AP

FROM UATL

How a hip-hop professor teaches students to think beyond the lyrics

Credits: AJC|missyelliott, Outkast, JamesBrown, kendricklamar, PlayStation/YT|Wolfe & Thrasher/Bitter Southerner|JD Tyre/Scratch Mag|Olivia Bowdoin/AJC

AI is going to do more than disrupt jobs. Here's how you can prepare.

Credits: AJC|Prelinger Archives|The World Economic Forum|cottonbro studios, Katrin Bolovtsova, Kelly, João Adão, Vitaly Gariev, Ron Lach, Pressmaster/Pexels

Hundreds gather at CDC to clap out resigning officials

Hundreds of CDC employees and supporters gathered outside the Atlanta headquarters for an emotional clap out, showing support after four top leaders resigned.