Oakland Cemetery will Spring to Life with a fun festival and 5K on Saturday

With gardens in bloom and lush greenery, Oakland Cemetery is celebrating the season with a free Spring to Life Family Festival on Saturday, April 5. Guests can shop for plants, take tours of the gardens, watch wildlife demonstrations and more. And to keep the fun going, a Run Like Hell 5K will take place in the cemetery after the festival.

The day starts with a Spring Plant Sale offering hard to find plants including special trees, shrubs and perennials. The sale starts at noon and is free, but if you’d like to get first dibs on the plants, you can make a reservation for 9 a.m.-noon for $15, which will be credited to your purchase.

Burst Into Bloom family yoga starts at 10:30 a.m., and animals take the spotlight from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. as AWARE Wildlife Center brings some of its animal ambassadors.